Tenerowicz Leaves the Yard as Missions Drop Friday Night Contest in Amarillo

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday night. The Sod Poodles took advantage of the hitter-friendly confines of Hodgetown and scored 10 runs on 13 hits with five home runs. Caleb Roberts homered twice while Jesus Valdez finished a triple shy of the cycle. The Missions dropped game four by a final score of 10-2.

Billy Corcoran was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander had to pitch out of trouble in the top of the first inning. Ripken Reyes began the night with a triple. Two ground outs and a strikeout resulted in Reyes being left stranded at third.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the southpaw allowed four runs in the second frame. Matt Beaty began the inning with a base hit. Ivan Melendez lifted a fly ball over the left-center field wall for a two-run home run. After retiring the next batter, Snelling allowed a solo home run to Caleb Roberts. Two batters later, Jesus Valdez left the yard for a solo homer. Amarillo grabbed a 4-0 lead.

The Missions got in the board in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Michael De La Cruz singled to right field. Corcoran struck out the next batter. Robbie Tenerowicz connected on a two-run home run to left field. His long ball cut the deficit to 4-2.

Amarillo threatened to improve their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Roberts legged out a triple. Snelling left him stranded after getting Kristian Robinson to ground out.

The Sod Poodles did improve their lead with two runs in the fifth inning. Valez started the frame with a base hit to left field. Jancarlos Cintron hit a two-run home run to left field. His second homer of the year made it a 6-2 ballgame.

Amarillo continued to take advantage of the hitter-friendly confines of Hodgetown and scored three runs in the sixth inning. With one man down, J.J. D’Orazio singled to center field. Roberts hit his second homer of the night with a line drive to right field. After walking Robinson, Snelling’s night was over. Ryan Och, who joined the club earlier in the day from High-A, recorded a throwing error trying to pickoff Robinson. Valdez drove him in with a double to right field. The Missions trailed 9-2.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 10-2



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 30-36 on the season



Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 5.1 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, BB, K, 5 HR



Billy Corcoran (Sod Poodles starter): W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 5 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): L, 5.1 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, BB, K, 5 HR



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 22nd



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): 1-4, K



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): 3-4, 2 HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, June 22nd. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (2-3, 3.52) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dylan File (2-6, 6.30) is expected to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.