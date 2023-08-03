Spurs Changing Name to Frost Bank Center

For well over 15 years, the San Antonio Spurs have graced the hardwood of what’s been called the AT&T Center, and its been their home for over two decades. However, the team will now adopt a new moniker for their arena: Frost Bank Center.

Alongside the name change, the Frost Bank Center will unveil an innovative feature called the “Puro Meter,” according to Jeff Garcia, the host of Locked On Spurs.

“Starting with the 2023-24 season, the Frost Bank Center will feature the newly unveiled Frost Club, w/ a “Puro Meter” corridor mural and game-day interactive light show that changes with the volume of fan noise inside the arena bowl,” — Jeff Garcia

The transition marks the end of the franchise’s long-standing arena sponsorship agreement with AT&T, which expired in 2021. Instead, Frost Bank, a loyal supporter dating back to the days of the American Basketball Association (ABA) when the Spurs were known as the Dallas Chaparrals, has stepped up to claim the sponsorship role. Frost Bank also previously made history as the first jersey patch sponsor for the team in 2018.

The Spurs have made their home in this venue since its inception in 2002, originally known as the SBC Center before being rebranded as the AT&T Center in 2006. The arena has undergone extensive renovations in 2016, further solidifying its status as a top-notch sports facility.

With the upcoming debut of talented rookie star Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs, along with their new Frost Bank Center, are eager to embark on a successful first season. Fans and players alike are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, looking forward to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in their revitalized home.

©2023 Cox Media Group