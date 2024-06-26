Sod Poodles Walk-Off Missions in Saturday Night Thriller

San Antonio Missions Baseball An Ivan Melendez game-tying home run and an A.J. Vukovich walk-off single spoiled what started as an excellent Saturday evening for the San Antonio Missions, who fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 in 10 innings. The Missions will wrap up the first half of the 2024 campaign and their series with the Sod Poodles tomorrow night. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — An Ivan Melendez game-tying home run and an A.J. Vukovich walk-off single spoiled what started as an excellent Saturday evening for the San Antonio Missions, who fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 in 10 innings. The Missions will wrap up the first half of the 2024 campaign and their series with the Sod Poodles tomorrow night.

Missions starter Victor Lizarraga went a career-long 6.2 innings to follow up the career-best 10 strikeouts he racked up last Sunday against Corpus Christi. However, the final batter he faced was Melendez, who smashed a three-run homer to tie the game at three in the seventh inning. David Morgan and Francis Peña followed up well out of the pen, but Vukovich snuck an RBI single passed a drawn-in infield in the tenth to send Hodgetown into jubilation.

Lizarraga and Sod Poodles starter Dylan File each kept their opponents scoreless through two innings. In the third frame, Ripken Reyes walked and Brandon Valenzuela singled to bring up Clay Dungan. The shortstop hammered a ball over the right field berm, putting the Missions up 3-0 with one swing.

With a lead in hand, Lizarraga locked in and retired 13 consecutive Sod Poodles. Caleb Roberts broke that rhythm with a single to start the seventh, but Lizarraga induced a double play to record two quick outs. For the 20-year-old, this was the first time in his career that he got an out in the seventh inning.

After the double play, Tim Tawa drew a walk and Matt Beaty singled, setting the stage for Melendez’s game-tying blast. Melendez knocked Lizarraga out with the scoreboard suddenly showing a 3-3 tie.

Morgan entered and grabbed four outs before handing things off to Peña. A clean ninth inning for Peña sent the game to extra innings.

Kyle Amendt, who entered from the bullpen in the ninth for Amarillo, managed to also strand the Missions’ ghost runner in the top of the tenth at second base. This gave the Sod Poodles a chance to win the game.

Vukovich took full advantage. After a passed ball moved the winning run 90 feet away from home, Vukovich chopped a single over first base and into right field. Melendez easily scored from third as the Sod Poodles walked-off the Missions.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 30-37 on the season



Dungan: 23-game on-base streak extended



Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K



Dylan File (Sod Poodles starter): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, R



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 2-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): 1-4, RBI, walk-off single



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 0-3, K



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): 1-3, BB, K



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday, June 23rd. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-4, 6.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dylan Ray (0-1, 8.44) is expected to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.