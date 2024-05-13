Snelling Delivers Quality Start as Missions Fall to Frisco

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Friday night. Despite a quality start from Robby Snelling, the Missions dropped game four to the RoughRiders on Friday. Frisco plated four runs on eight hits while the Missions were held to one run on three hits.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The RoughRiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kellen Strahm drew a walk to start the frame. Max Acosta hit a double and put two runners in scoring position. After retiring the next batter, Snelling allowed a two-run single to Josh Hatcher.

Dane Acker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed his first hit of the night in the third inning. Leading off the frame, Zach Reks singled to right field. Juan Zabala drew a walk to put two runners on base. Jarryd Dale advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Ripken Reyes grounded out and Michael De La Cruz flew out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth inning. Robert Perez Jr. drew a two-out walk. Robbie Tenerowicz doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Reks drew a walk to load the bases. Perez Jr. scored after Zabala drew a bases-loaded walk. Frisco had a 2-1 lead.

The RoughRiders added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Geisel Cepeda began the frame with a base hit. Cooper Johnson drew a walk to put two runners on base. Cepeda advanced to third base after a fly out from Daniel Mateo. Strahm drove in Cepeda with a sacrifice fly. Frisco had a 3-1 lead.

Snelling recorded his first quality start of the season. The southpaw went six innings while allowing three runs on five hits. He issued two walks while striking out two batters.

Frisco added their fourth run of the night in the eighth inning. Facing Ethan Routzahn, Strahm singled to begin the inning. The right-hander retired Acosta before Keyber Rodriguez reached base on a fielder’s choice. With Hatcher at the plate, Rodriguez stole second base. Rodriguez scored on a base hit from Hatcher. The Missions trailed 4-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Damian Mendoza returned to the mound after pitching the seventh and eighth innings. Two fly outs and a ground out put an end to Friday’s action.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-16 on the season

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Dane Acker (RoughRiders starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #32 MLB): L, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Adam Mazur (#5 Padres prospect): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-3, K

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Josh Stephan (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 12th

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): DNP

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): ND, 3.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 BB, 4 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, May 11th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-1, 3.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Emiliano Teodo (1-1, 2.91) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.