Six-run 7th Inning Highlights Missions Shutout Victory

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Friday night. The Missions completed their eighth shutout win of the season. San Antonio plated nine runs on eight hits with six of those runs coming in the seventh inning. Marcos Castanon and Romeo Sanabria each hit homers on Friday night.

Max Rajcic was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the top of the first inning. With one man down, Cole Cummings drew a walk. Romeo Sanabria singled to put two runners on base. Robbie Tenerowicz ended the inning after grounding into a double play.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He too let two runners reach base in the first inning. Nathan Church hit a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Bergert issued a walk to Matt Lloyd. Jacob Buchberger left the runners stranded after flying out to right field.

Bergert pitched out of trouble in the bottom of the third inning. Bergert retired the first two batters before walking Nathan Church. Jimmy Crooks kept the inning alive with a base hit. Lloyd drew a walk to load the bases. After a mound visit, Bergert left the bases loaded after getting Buchberger to ground out.

The Missions ended the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth frame. With one out, Sanabria lifted a fly ball over the right-center field fence for a solo home run. His first Double-A homer gave the Missions a 1-0 lead.

Bergert turned in one of his strongest starts of the season. The right-hander kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard in 4.1 innings of work. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Jason Blanchard took over on the mound in the fifth inning.

San Antonio extended their lead in the sixth inning. Rajcic struck out the first batter of the frame before giving up a walk to Cummings. Nathanael Heredia took over on the mound. Heredia walked the next batter before hitting Tenerowicz with a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch from the right-hander allowed two runs to score. The Missions improved their lead to 3-0.

The Missions pulled away from Springfield with six runs in the top of the seventh frame. Cummings drove in the first run with a single to right field. Sanabria drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left field. A fielding error from Buchberger allowed Cummings to score. Marcos Castanon provided the exclamation mark with a three-run home run off the left field foul pole. The Missions lead was 9-0.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-0



With the win, San Antonio improves to 17-19, 48-56 on the season



8th shutout victory of the season



6-run 7th inning



Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K



Max Rajcic (Cardinals starter): L, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): ND, 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 11th



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, K



Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): DNP



Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, SF, K



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Quinn Mathews (#2 Cardinals prospect/#96 MLB): Scheduled to pitch August 11th



Jimmy Crooks (#12 Cardinals prospect): 1-4



Max Rajcic (#14 Cardinals prospect): L, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, HR



Edwin Nunez (#23 Cardinals prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday, August 10th. Right-hander Sam Whiting (0-0, --) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Alex Cornwell (5-2, 5.85) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Hammons Field.