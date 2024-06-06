Seven-run 11th Inning Propels Missions Past RockHounds

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night. Entering tonight’s game on a nine-game losing streak, the Missions needs 11 innings to end the losing skid. In the top of the 11th frame, the offense scored seven runs on five hits. San Antonio found themselves back in the win column with a 10-3 final score. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night. Entering tonight’s game on a nine-game losing streak, the Missions needs 11 innings to end the losing skid. In the top of the 11th frame, the offense scored seven runs on five hits. San Antonio found themselves back in the win column with a 10-3 final score.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. With one man down, Jack Winkler doubled to left field. Colby Thomas was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. With Shane McGuire at the plate, Winkler was thrown out trying to steal third. Lizarraga struck out McGuire to end the scoring threat.

Jack Cushing was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander made it through the first two innings without allowing a hit. Robert Perez Jr. Gave the Missions the lead with a solo homer in the top of the third inning. His fourth long ball of the year made it an early 1-0 lead for the Missions.

The RockHounds used the long ball to tie the game in the third inning. After retiring the first two batters, Lizarraga allowed a solo home run to Cooper Bowman. His seventh homer of the year made it a 1-1 game.

The Missions rebounded quickly and regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Brandon Valenzuela singled to right field. Marcos Castanon drove him in with a double to left field. San Antonio took a 2-1 lead.

Midland threatened to score in the bottom half of the fourth inning. McGuire began the frame with a base hit. After retiring the next batter, a wild pitch moved McGuire up 90 feet. A second wild pitch allowed him to get to third base. A strikeout and a fly out left McGuire stranded at third.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the fifth inning. Perez Jr. doubled to start the frame. He advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Ripken Reyes. After retiring the next batter, Cushing allowed an RBI single to Connor Hollis. San Antonio improved their lead to 3-1.

Lizarraga’s night ended during the bottom of the fifth inning. After retiring the first two batters, the right-hander issued three consecutive walks. Ethan Routzahn took over on the mound and inherited a bases-loaded, two-out situation. He struck out McGuire to end the inning.

Midland tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Jeremy Eierman singled to start the frame. Caeden Trenkle doubled, and Eierman made it to third base. Cooper Bowman drove in Eierman with a base hit to left field. Winkler drove in Trenkle with a sacrifice fly to center field. The game was tied 3-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Austin Briggs remained in the game after pitching the eighth inning. He issued a leadoff walk to Valenzuela and was replaced by Seth Elledge. The right-hander struck out the first batter he faced. Robbie Tenerowicz reached base on a fielder’s choice with Valenzuela out at second base. Ray-Patrick Didder singled to center field to put two runners on with two outs. Perez Jr. drew a walk and the bases were loaded. Reyes struck out looking to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jayvien Sandridge took the mound for the Missions. After striking out the first batter, Trenkle singled into center field. With Bowman at the plate, a balk from Sandridge allowed Trenkle to advance 90 feet. The southpaw struck out Bowman for the second out. Winkler struck out looking to end the inning.

In the top of the 10th inning, Reyes was the placed runner at second base and Elledge returned to the mound. Clay Dungan grounded out and Reyes advanced to third base. Hollis struck out swinging for the second out. Cole Cummings flew out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Winkler was the placed runner at second and Sandridge returned to the mound. The southpaw struck out the first two batters before walking Milone. Junior Perez flew out to center field to end the inning.

Cummings was the placed runner at second base for the top of the 11th inning. Shohei Tomioka took over on the mound for Midland. Valenzuela singled to center field and Cummings advanced to third base. Castanon drove him in with a base hit to left field. Michael De La Cruz drove in Valenzuela with a sacrifice fly to left field. Didder reached base on an infield single with Castanon advancing to third base. Perez Jr. drew a walk to load the bases. Reyes drove in a run with a single to left field. After striking out the next batter, Tomioka walked Hollis to plate the fourth run of the inning. A balk from the right-hander forced in the fifth run of the frame. Cummings drove in two more runs with a single to left field.

Tomioka was replaced on the mound by Wander Guante. With Cummings at first base and two outs, Valenzuela grounded out to end the inning. The Missions plated seven runs on five hits to take a 10-3 lead in the 11th.

Raul Brito took the mound for the Missions in the 11th inning. Perez was the placed runner at second base. Jeisson Rosario drew a walk to start the frame. Eierman struck out swinging for the first out. Trenkle singled to right field and the bases were loaded. Perez came in to score as Bowman reached base on a fielder’s choice. Winkler flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 10-4 (11)

With the win, San Antonio improves to 23-29 on the season

7-run 11th inning for the Missions

Losing streak ends at nine games

6th extra-inning game of the season (3-3)

21 combined hits, 26 combined strikeouts

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): ND, 4 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K, HR

Jack Cushing (RockHounds starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch June 9th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 8th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 6th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): ND, 4 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K, HR

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 R, BB, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): W, 2.0 IP, H, BB, 5 K

Denzel Clarke (#3 A’s prospect): DNP

Daniel Susac (#5 A’s prospect): DNP

Colby Thomas (#12 A’s prospect): 0-3, BB, HBP, K

Jack Perkins (#15 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 9th

Gunnar Hoglund (#17 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 8th

Cooper Bowman (#18 A’s prospect): 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB, CS, K

Tyler Baum (#22 A’s prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#23 A’s prospect): 0-4, BB

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, June 6th. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-2, 4.17) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Blake Beers (2-4, 5.33) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.