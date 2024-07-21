Saturday Night’s Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Arkansas

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers Saturday night. After dropping game one on Friday, the Missions lost their second consecutive contest on Saturday. After trailing 8-2, San Antonio fought back with three runs in the eighth inning. However, Arkansas claimed the victory with a final score of 8-5. (Vashaun Newman/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Juan Mercedes was the starting pitcher for the Travelers. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the top of the first inning. With one man down, Brandon Valenzuela singled to center field. After retiring the next batter, Robbie Tenerowicz singled to left field. Marcos Castanon flew out to end the inning.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, he allowed three runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning. RJ Schreck doubled to start the frame. Hogan Windish drew a walk to put two runners on. Brock Rodden drove in all three runs with a home run to left field. His fourth long ball of the year made it a 3-0 lead for Arkansas.

The Travelers put two runners on base in the third inning. After retiring the first batter, Krob hit Cole Young with a pitch and walked Harry Ford. The two prospects executed a double steal while Schreck was at the plate. Krob struck him out for the second out. Windish flew out to end the scoring threat.

Arkansas extended their lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rodden tripled down the right field line leading off the frame. Alberto Rodriguez drove him in with a double to right field. After a ground out, Rodriguez scored on a sacrifice fly from Blake Rambusch. The Travelers increased their lead to 5-0.

The Missions plated their first runs of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Connor Hollis started off the frame with a base hit. Ripken Reyes drove him in with a double to right field. Valenzuela flew out, and Reyes advanced to third base. Cole Cummings drove in Reyes with a sacrifice fly to right field. San Antonio cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Arkansas added three runs on four hits. Facing Jason Blanchard, Ben Williamson doubled to start the frame. Young drove him in with a base hit to left field. After striking out the next batter, Blanchard allowed an RBI triple to Schreck. Windish drove in Schreck with a single to center field. The Missions trailed 8-2.

San Antonio continued to fight back and plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Garrett Davila, Hollis drew a walk and Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Davila retired the next batter before throwing a wild pitch. Cummings drove in Hollis with a base hit to right field. Tenerowicz drove in Reyes with a sacrifice fly. Marcos Castanon drove in Cummings with a double to left field. Arkansas’ lead was cut to 8-5.

In the top of the ninth inning, Peyton Alford took the mound for the save attempt. Alford retired the first two batters before hitting Reyes with a pitch. Valenzuela grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-5



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 12-7, 43-44 on the season



Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, HR



Juan Mercedes (Travelers starter): W, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 5 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, HR



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-5



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI



Cole Young (#1 Mariners prospect, #22 MLB): 1-2, RBI, R, BB, 2 SB, HBP, K



Harry Ford (#2 Mariners prospect, #23 MLB): 0-3, BB, SB, 2 K



Michael Morales (#11 Mariners prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 21st



Ben Williamson (#14 Mariners prospect): 2-5, 2B, R, K



Logan Evans (#18 Mariners prospect): DNP



Jimmy Joyce (#20 Mariners prospect): DNP



Alberto Rodriguez (#21 Mariners prospect): 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, K



Troy Taylor (#25 Mariners prospect): DNP



Brock Rodden (#30 Mariners prospect): 2-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, K



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday, July 21st. Right-hander Jared Kollar (9-3, 3.03) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Michael Morales (0-1, 8.44) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.