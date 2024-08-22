Sanabria Extends Hit Streak, Missions Fall to Frisco

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night. After taking game one of the series on Tuesday, the Missions dropped game two by a final score of 9-3. In the top of the sixth inning, San Antonio trailed 2-1. However, Frisco plated seven unanswered runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night. After taking game one of the series on Tuesday, the Missions dropped game two by a final score of 9-3. In the top of the sixth inning, San Antonio trailed 2-1. However, Frisco plated seven unanswered runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander stranded a runner in scoring position in the first inning. With one man down, Maximo Acosta singled to center field and stole second base. Bergert struck out Cody Freeman for the second out. He struck out Abimelec Ortiz to end the frame.

Kumar Rocker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. After a relatively smooth first inning, he pitched out of trouble in the second. Rocker retired the first batter before allowing a single to Marcos Castanon. Robert Perez Jr. legged out a double to left field. With two runners in scoring position, Rocker struck out Anthony Vilar for the second out. Ray-Patrick Didder popped out to end the frame.

Frisco ended the scoreless tie in the third inning. With nobody on and two outs, Alejandro Osuna homered to right field. His fourth long ball of the season gave Frisco a 1-0 lead.

The RoughRiders added another in the following inning. Ortiz got things started with a one-out walk. Luis Mieses hit a double to left field. Ortiz scored on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Zavala. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Rocker, the second-ranked Rangers prospect, was nearly unhittable on Wednesday. The right-hander allowed three hits and one walk across 4.2 innings of work. Along the way, he struck out eight batters. Jacob Latz, who is currently on a rehab assignment, entered the game and retired Ripken Reyes to end the frame.

San Antonio plated their first run of the night in the sixth inning. On the second pitch of the frame, Connor Hollis homered to left field. The Missions later loaded the bases with no outs. Latz and Jackson Kelley combined to leave the bases loaded after striking out three consecutive batters. The Hollis homer helped the Missions cut the deficit in half.

Frisco extended their lead with three runs in the sixth inning. Acosta walked to start the frame. Freeman doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Daniel Camarena took over on the mound. On the second pitch of the next at-bat, Ortiz homered to left-center field. His 10th long ball of the year made it a 5-1 lead for the RoughRiders.

The Missions trailed 7-1 after the seventh inning. Facing Jose Geraldo, Osuna and Acosta hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Geraldo walked Ortiz and loaded the bases. Mieses reached base on a fielder’s choice with Osuna forced out at home. Zavala drove in two runs with a single to center field.

Frisco plated two runs on two hits in the eighth inning against David Morgan. Acosta recorded an RBI double, and Freeman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The Missions plated two runs in the ninth inning against Bryan Chi. Michael De La Cruz drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Lastly, Castanon scored Sanabria with a single to right field.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-3



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-24, 53-61 on the season



Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR



Kumar Rocker (RoughRiders starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 3 H, BB, 8 K (70 pitches)



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 2-3, R, 2 BB, K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, K



Kumar Rocker (#2 Rangers prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, 3 H, BB, 8 K (70 pitches)



Emiliano Teodo (#6 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th



Winston Santos (#8 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 23rd



Alejandro Osuna (#16 Rangers prospect): 3-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, SB



Mitch Bratt (#18 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 22nd



Kohl Drake (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th



Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, 4 H, BB



Skylar Hales (#28 Rangers prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, August 22nd. Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (2-0, 4.91) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jacob DeGrom will make a rehab start for the RoughRiders. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.