San Antonio’s Brandon Valenzuela Named Texas League Player of the Month for June

San Antonio Missions Baseball Missions catcher Brandon Valenzuela has been named Texas League Player of the Month for June. For Valenzuela, this marks his first career monthly award. He was named California League Player of the Week during the 2021 season. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — Missions catcher Brandon Valenzuela has been named Texas League Player of the Month for June. For Valenzuela, this marks his first career monthly award. He was named California League Player of the Week during the 2021 season.

In those 22 games, he batted .310 with an on-base percentage of .384. Valenzuela led the Texas League with 47 total bases. His OPS (on-base + slugging) of .924 was second best in the league. His 18 RBI were also the second most in the league. The switch-hitter recorded seven multi-hit games in June.

Valenzuela ranked third in the league in home runs (5), batting average (.310) and slugging percentage (.540). He reached base safely in all 22 games played in June.

He is the first Missions player to win Player of the Month since Tirso Ornelas was named June’s Player of the Month a year ago. This is the first award for a Missions player this season. Robby Snelling was the last Missions player to win a award after being named Pitcher of the Week for September 3rd, 2023.

MLB Pipeline currently ranks Valenzuela as the #11 Padres prospect. San Diego signed him as an international free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico on July 2nd, 2017.

Entering tonight’s game, he is batting .257 with seven home runs, 15 doubles, and 35 RBI in 64 games played this season.