San Antonio Stumped on Thursday in Wichita

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge Thursday night. Entering a five-game win streak, the Missions were left scoreless in game three against the Wind Surge. Wichita plated eight runs on 11 hits while the Missions collected six hits.

Jaylen Nowlin was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. With one man down, Clay Dungan drew a walk and stole second base. A ground out and a fly out left him stranded at third base.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The first inning was not as kind to him as Wichita plated three runs on three hits. Tanner Schobel drew a walk to start the frame. Emmanuel Rodriguez homered to center field in the next at-bat. After striking out the next batter, Snelling allowed a single to Kala’i Rosario. Jeferson Morales hit a ground-rule double and Rosario advanced to third base. A sacrifice fly from Carson McCusker scored Rosario and gave Wichita a 3-0 lead.

Wichita used the long ball to extend their lead in the second inning. Kyler Fedko reached base on an infield single. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Ben Ross homered to left field. His second homer of the year made it a 5-0 lead for Wichita.

The Wind Surge plated their sixth run in the bottom of the third inning. With a runner at first and one out, Jorel Ortega singled to left field. After retiring the next batter, Snelling loaded the bases with a walk to Ross. Schobel reached base on a fielder’s choice which allowed McCusker to score. The Missions trailed 6-0.

San Antonio put the first two runners on base during the fourth inning. Cole Cummings began the frame with a double. Marcos Castanon reached base on an infield single. Michael De La Cruz struck out swinging for the first out. Robbie Tenerowicz grounded into a double play to end the scoring threat.

The Wind Surge added two more runs in the sixth inning. Facing Raul Brito, Ross tripled to right field to start the inning. Schobel made it back-to-back triples and scored Ross. Rodriguez drove him in with a base hit to right-center field. The Missions trailed 8-0.

San Antonio put two runners on base during the top of the seventh inning. Facing Austin Brice, Tenerowicz singled to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Brice allowed a single to Ray-Patrick Didder. A fly out and a strikeout ended the inning.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-0

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 20-20 on the season

3rd shutout loss of the season

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Jaylen Nowlin (Wind Surge starter): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): L, 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 25th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 24th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #32 MLB): 3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, K, E

Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 24th

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R, BB

Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-4, R, K, GIDP

Andrew Cossetti (#24 Twins prospect): 0-4, 2 K

Noah Cardenas (#26 Twins prospect): DNP

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 2-3, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday, May 24th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-2, 4.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Marco Raya (0-0, 4.98) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.