San Antonio Slugs Two Homers in Tuesday Night Victory

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday night. Despite being outhit 10-8, the Missions claimed a 3-2 victory in game one of the series. Solo homers from Cole Cummings and Brandon Valenzuela provided enough run support for the Missions. In the ninth inning, Wichita loaded the bases twice while scoring once. Raul Brito escaped the jam to record the save.

Andrew Morris was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The Missions wasted little time jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off the Texas League newcomer. Cole Cummings kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Marcos Castanon followed with a base hit. Michael De La Cruz drove in Cummings with a base hit to right field.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander pitched out of danger in the bottom of the second inning. Kala’i Rosario and Jake Rucker hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Aaron Sabato loaded the bases with a single to center field. With the bases loaded and one out, Kollar struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

San Antonio used the long ball to double their lead in the top of the third inning. Leading off the frame, Cummings homered to right field. His third long ball of the year made it a 2-0 lead for the Missions.

The Wind Surge cut the deficit in half during the fifth inning. With two men down, Emmanuel Rodriguez doubled to right field. Tanner Schobel drove him in with a single to right field. The Missions had a 2-1 lead.

The Missions threatened to improve their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Robbie Tenerowicz, leading off the inning, made it to second base on a throwing error from Ben Ross. Morris retired the next batter before being replaced by Mike Paredes. A wild pitch from the right-hander moved Tenerowicz 90 feet. Zach Reks popped out and Ripken Reyes flew out to end the scoring chance.

Wichita put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth inning. With Ethan Routzahn on the mound, Carson McCusker singled with one out in the frame. Sabato singled and McCusker moved to third base. The right-hander struck out the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. With one man down, Brandon Valenzuela lifted a fly ball over the right field wall for a solo home run. His first long ball of the year made it a 3-1 lead for the Missions.

Routzahn allowed two hits while striking out for batters across two scoreless innings. Omar Cruz allowed one hit during a scoreless eighth inning.

Jayvien Sandridge took the mound in the ninth inning. After retiring the first batter, the southpaw walked Rodriguez and Schobel. Andrew Cossetti drew a walk to load the bases. Rosario struck out looking for the second out. A passed ball from Valenzuela allowed Rodriguez to score. Jake Rucker drew a walk to load the bases again. That was it for Sandridge as Raul Brito took over on the mound.

With the bases loaded and two outs, McCusker stepped up to the plate. He grounded into a force out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 19-19 on the season

4-game win streak, longest streak of the year

Valenzuela: 1st homer since July 14th, 2023 vs. NW Arkansas

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 7 H, ER, 4 K

Andrew Morris (Wind Surge starter): L, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 23rd

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 22nd

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 25th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 24th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, Solo HR, PB

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): HLD, 0.2 IP, ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #32 MLB): 1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, K

Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 24th

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-4, RBI, BB, K

Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-5, 2 K

Andrew Morris (#18 Twins prospect): L, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K, HR

Zebby Matthews (#20 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 22nd

Andrew Cossetti (#24 Twins prospect): 2-3, 2 BB

Noah Cardenas (#26 Twins prospect): DNP

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-4, 3 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, May 22nd. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-4, 6.84) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Zebby Matthews (1-0, 0.77) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.