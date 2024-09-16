San Antonio Ends the Season with A Victory

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions concluded the 2024 season on Sunday. The club finished the season on a high note with a 9-5 victory over the Springfield Cardinals. With a strong start from Daniel Camarena, plus a four-run sixth inning, the Missions defeated the Cardinals. San Antonio finished the season with a series split and an overall record of 62-74. (Marco Reyna/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded the 2024 season on Sunday. The club finished the season on a high note with a 9-5 victory over the Springfield Cardinals. With a strong start from Daniel Camarena, plus a four-run sixth inning, the Missions defeated the Cardinals. San Antonio finished the season with a series split and an overall record of 62-74.

Wilfredo Pereira was the starting pitcher for the Springfield Cardinals. The right-hander stranded a runner in scoring position in the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Romeo Sanabria doubled to left field. Robbie Tenerowicz ended the inning with a groundout to third base.

The Missions took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Robert Perez Jr. began the frame with a single. Joshua Mears doubled to left field. Michael De La Cruz drove in Perez Jr. with a sacrifice fly to center field. Pereira struck out the next batter before issuing a walk to Kai Murphy. Ripken Reyes drove in Mears with a single to center field. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. In what may have been his last professional game, the veteran southpaw tossed a gem. The left-hander allowed one hit and two walks in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out three batters. Camarena, 31, made his professional debut in 2012 with the Yankees organization.

Miguel Cienfuegos took over for Camarena in the fifth inning. The southpaw allowed a run on three hits. Dakota Harris singled and Chris Rotondo doubled. Carlos Linarez drove in Harris with an infield single. The Cardinals cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Missions added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one man down, Reyes singled to right field. Marcos Castanon drove him in with a double to right field. San Antonio improved their lead to 3-1.

Springfield captured the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth frame. RJ Yeager began the inning with a base hit. After retiring the next two batters, Jacob Buchberger drove in Yeager on an infield single. Harris kept the inning alive after being hit by a pitch. Rotondo hit a three-run home run to left-center field. His third homer of the year made it a 5-3 lead for Springfield.

San Antonio regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Edwin Nunez, Perez Jr. reached base on a throwing error. After striking out the next batter, Nunez allowed a single to Lucas Dunn. Two wild pitches allowed Perez Jr. to score. Kai Murphy drove in two runs with a double to left-center field. Nunez retired the next batter before walking Castanon. Leonardo Taveras took over on the mound. He walked the next batter before unleashing a wild pitch which allowed Murphy to score. The Missions took a 7-5 lead.

The Missions plated two more runs in the seventh inning. With one man down, Dunn legged out a triple off the center field wall. Antony Vilar drove him in with a single to center. After stealing second base, Vilar advanced to third on a wild pitch. Murphy drove him in on a groundout. San Antonio extended their lead to 9-5.

In the top of the ninth inning, Manuel Castro remained in the game after pitching the eighth frame. Rotondo struck out looking for the first out. Linarez grounded out for out number two. Noah Mendlinger kept the game alive with a single to center field. Chase Davis reached base on an infield single. Yeager flew out to right field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-5

With the win, San Antonio ends the year 31-37, 62-74 overall

Attendance: 3,802

Daniel Camarena (Missions starter): ND, 4.1 IP, H, 2 BB, 3 K

Wilfredo Pereira (Cardinals starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

