Kollar Strikes Out Eight as Missions Fall to Frisco on Star Wars Night

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Saturday night. Despite a career-best performance from Jared Kollar, the Missions dropped their seventh consecutive contest. After trailing 2-0, the Missions and RoughRiders traded runs in the middle parts of the game. Frisco pulled away with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a 5-3 victory.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the top of the first inning. With one man down, Liam Hicks singled to right field. Kollar retired the next batter. Cody Freeman kept the inning alive with a base hit to left field. Josh Hatcher struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

Dane Acker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander failed to make it out of the first innings due to a pitch limit. The Missions plated two runs on two hits before he exited. Clay Dungan drew a one-out walk. Cole Cummings doubled, and Dungan made it to third base. Marcos Castanon drove in both runners with a single to center field. Acker struck out the next batter for the second out. Robbie Tenerowicz reached base on a fielding error and Acker was removed from the game. Steven Jennings took the mound for Frisco and he struck out Robert Perez Jr. The Missions took a 2-0 lead.

Frisco plated a run in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first two batters, Kollar allowed a triple to Frainyer Chavez. Daniel Mateo drove him in with a single to center field. Frisco cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Missions threatened to improve their lead in the fourth inning. Brandon Valenzuela began the frame with a base hit. After striking out the next two batters, Jennings allowed a single to Ray-Patrick Didder. On the play, Valenzuela advanced to third base. Ripken Reyes flew out to end the scoring threat.

The RoughRiders tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. With one man down, Liam Hicks doubled to right field. Aaron Zavala drove him in with a double to right field. The game was tied 2-2. Kollar was replaced by Bobby Milacki on batter after the RBI double.

Kollar struck out a career high eight batters on Saturday night. He allowed two runs on seven hits while walking one batter.

San Antonio had another scoring opportunity in the fifth inning. Facing Seth Clark, Dungan drew a one-out walk. After striking out the next batter, Castanon singled. Valenzuela was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded. Tenerowicz grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Frisco captured the lead in the top of the seventh inning. With Milacki still in the game, Kelln Strahm hit a one-out double. Carter Loewen entered the game to replace Milacki. A wild pitch allowed Strahm to advance 90 feet. Hicks drove him in with a single to center field. The Missions trailed 3-2.

San Antonio bounced back in the bottom half of the seventh inning to tie the game. Facing Tyler Owens, Michael De La Cruz and Dungan singled to start the frame. Cummings drove in De La Cruz with a ground-rule double. The game was tied 3-3.

Frisco captured the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Jayvien Sandridge, Chavez started the frame with a base hit. After striking out the next batter, Chavez stole second base and third base. The Missions opted to intentionally walk Strahm, who was the next batter. Hicks drove in Chavez with a base hit to right field. Zavala drove in Strahm with a base hit to right-center field. The Missions trailed 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Reid Birlingmair returned to the mound after pitching the eighth inning. The right-hander retired all three batters to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-27 on the season

Kollar: Career-high eight strikeouts

Season-long seven-game losing streak

Attendance: 5,235

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K

Dane Acker (RoughRiders starter): ND, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, K (36 Pitches)

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 2nd

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-2, BB, HBP, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 RBI

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): L, 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-4, K

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 2nd

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): L, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, K (36 Pitches)

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their seven-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, June 2nd. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-5, 6.08) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Emiliano Teodo (3-1, 2.09) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.