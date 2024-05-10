Reyes Drives in Two, Missions Drop Game Three to Frisco

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Thursday night. After jumping out a two-run lead, the Missions fell victim to a seven-run fifth inning. Frisco added two more runs while the Missions added three runs. The RoughRiders took game three by a final score of 9-5.

Nick Krauth was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. San Antonio grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a one-out walk. Robert Perez Jr. doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Krauth struck out the next batter. With Brandon Valenzuela at the plate, a wild pitch allowed De La Cruz to score.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander pitched out of trouble in the second inning. With one man down, Maximo Acosta doubled to right field. He was thrown out trying to steal third base. Abimelec Ortiz grounded out to end the frame.

The Missions threatened to improve their lead in the third inning. Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch with two outs in the frame. Cole Cummings doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Valenzuela flew out and left both runners stranded.

Frisco had a runner in scoring position again in the third inning. Bergert retired the first two batters before giving up an infield single to Daniel Mateo. Kellen Strahm drew a walk to extend the frame. Liam Hicks flew out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio added their second run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Robbie Tenerowicz began the frame with a base hit. Zach Reks singled to right field. On the play, a throwing error allowed both runners to move into scoring position. After retiring the next batter, Krauth allowed a sacrifice fly to Ripken Reyes. The Missions had a 2-0 lead.

The RoughRiders sent 12 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored seven runs on six hits. The first run scored on a passed ball from Valenzuela. Mateo drove in drove in a run with a single to center field. Bobby Milacki entered the game for Bergert and inherited the bases loaded with one out. Aaron Zavala drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Acosta drove in two runs with a single to left field. Ortiz drove in two runs with a base hit to right field. The Missions trailed 7-2.

The Missions cut into the deficit with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Reks followed that with a single to right field. Jarryd Dale loaded the bases with a base hit to left field. Reyes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. After retiring the next batter, Krauth allowed an RBI single to Michael De La Cruz. Frisco had a 7-4 lead.

Frisco added runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and seventh innings. Zavala drove in Strahm with a single to left field. In the seventh inning, Frainyer Chavez drove in Acosta with a double down the left field line.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-5

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-15 on the season

Reks: Ends 2-for-3 after going hitless in his last 28 at-bats

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Nick Krauth (RoughRiders starter): W, 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #32 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 10th

Adam Mazur (#5 Padres prospect): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): L, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-5, 3 K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 2-4, RBI, R, CS

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Josh Stephan (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 12th

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 1-3, 2 RBI, SF

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 10th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, May 10th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-1, 3.68) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dane Acker (1-1, 3.52) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.