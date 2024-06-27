Omar Cruz Strikes Out Nine, Missions Win Second in a Row

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night. San Antonio stays perfect in the second half with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night. In a relief appearance, Omar Cruz struck out nine batters across 4.1 innings of work. Marcos Castanon and Ripken Reyes each drove in a run during the win. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night. San Antonio stays perfect in the second half with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night. In a relief appearance, Omar Cruz struck out nine batters across 4.1 innings of work. Marcos Castanon and Ripken Reyes each drove in a run during the win.

Carter Loewen was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Midland put a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the frame, Brennan Milone doubled to left field. Shane McGuire flew out to end the inning.

Jack Perkins was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The Missions put two runners on base during the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes and Michael De La Cruz each drew walks to start the inning. The right-hander retired the next two batters. With Robbie Tenerowicz at the plate, San Antonio executed a double steal. Tenerowicz struck out swinging to leave the runners stranded.

San Antonio loaded the bases in the second inning and forced Perkins out of the game. Marcos Castanon drew a walk to start the night. After retiring the next batter, Perkins hit Zach Reks with an inside fastball. Connor Hollis reached base on a fielder’s choice with Castanon safe at third and Reks out at second base. Reyes drew a walk to load the bases and Perkins’ night was over. Jack Cushing took over on the mound. De La Cruz left the bases loaded after flying out.

Omar Cruz took over for Loewen in the third inning. In two innings of work, the right-hander allowed two hits while striking out two batters.

The Missions ended the scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Cole Cummings doubled to left field to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Cushing allowed a single to Tenerowicz. Cummings came in to score as Castanon reached on a fielder’s choice. San Antonio grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Missions added their second run of the game. Facing James Gonzalez, Didder drew a walk to start the frame. Didder stole second base before Reks went down swinging. With Hollis at the plate, Didder stole third base. Gonzalez walked Hollis to put runners on the corners. Reyes drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt. On the play, he reached first base with Brennan Milone unable to get an out at home. The Missions improved their lead to 2-0.

Cruz was nearly untouchable in his relief appearance Wednesday night. The southpaw retired the first 14 batters he faced while striking out nine of them. In the top of the seventh inning, Jordan Groshans hit a double to center field with two outs. Luke Montz called on Bobby Milacki to replace Cruz.

Junior Perez was the first batter Milacki faced. The Midland outfielder drove in Groshans with a single to left field. Midland cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Denzel Clarke doubled to center field to start the frame. Caeden Trenkle grounded out, and Clark advanced to third base. Milacki struck out Cooper Bowman for the second out. Jack Winkler struck out swinging to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn entered the game for the save attempt. Milone began the inning with an infield single. McGuire grounded out, and Milone advanced 90 feet. Groshans grounded out for the second out. Sahid Valenzuela entered the game as a pinch-runner for Milone. A wild pitch from Routzahn moved Valenzuela to third base. Perez stepped to the plate representing the go-ahead run. Perez flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-1



With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-0, 33-37 on the season



Attendance: 2,089



Carter Loewen (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K



Jack Perkins (RockHounds starter): ND, 1.2 IP, 4 BB, K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #24 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 27th



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 29th



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 28th



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, K



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, BB, K



Denzel Clarke (#3 A’s prospect): 1-3, 2B



Jack Perkins (#14 A’s prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, 4 BB, K



Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 27th



Cooper Bowman (#17 A’s prospect): 0-4, 3 K



Ryan Cusick (#19 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 30th



Tyler Baum (#21 A’s prospect): DNP



Brennan Milone (#22 A’s prospect): 2-4, 2B, K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, June 27th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-7, 5.92) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Gunnar Hoglund (7-4, 3.20) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.