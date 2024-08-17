Missions Walk-off Sod Poodles in the Bottom of the 10th

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday night. After no-hitting the Sod Poodles on Thursday, the Missions had more excitement with a walk-off victory on Friday. Amarillo, after trailing 2-0, tied the game in the ninth inning. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Connor Hollis singled down the right field line to win the game 3-2. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday night. After no-hitting the Sod Poodles on Thursday, the Missions had more excitement with a walk-off victory on Friday. Amarillo, after trailing 2-0, tied the game in the ninth inning. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Connor Hollis singled down the right field line to win the game 3-2.

Yu-Min Lin was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. A scoreless first inning, the Missions plated two runs in the second frame. Juan Zabala hit a one-out double. Michael De La Cruz drove him with a double to left field. After retiring the next batter, Ray-Patrick drove in De La Cruz with a single to left-center field. The Missions took an early 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, San Antonio put another runner in scoring position. After retiring the first batter, Lin allowed a double to Robbie Tenerowicz. Lin struck out the next two batters to leave Tenerowicz stranded.

Sam Whiting was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After allowing just one hit through three innings, Amarillo plated a run on two hits in the top of the fourth inning. Neyfy Castillo started the inning off with a double. Whiting retired the next batter before allowing a base hit to Tim Tawa. Matt Beaty drove in Castillo after grounding into a fielder’s choice. The Sod Poodles cut the lead in half.

Whiting pitched out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning. Andy Weber singled to start the frame. Lyle Lin flew out to center field. Kristian Robinson singled to right field. Jean Walters reached on a fielder’s choice with Weber advancing to third and Robinson out at second base. Whiting left the runners stranded after striking out Castillo.

Amarillo had a chance to tie or take the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Miguel Cienfuegos, Caleb Roberts singled to start the inning. The southpaw retired the next two batters. A.J. Vukovich doubled to keep the inning alive. With two runners in scoring position, Weber popped out to end the inning.

San Antonio threatened to increase their lead in the bottom of the sixth frame. De La Cruz kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Taylor Rashi entered the game to replace Lin. The right-hander walked Lucas Dunn to put two runners on base. Didder struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Missions loaded the bases in the bottom half of the eighth inning but failed to score. Facing Zach Barnes, Zabala drew a one-out walk. De La Cruz singled to put two runners on base. Dunn loaded the bases with a base hit to center field. Barnes left the runners stranded after striking out the next two batters.

In the top of the ninth inning, Cienfuegos returned to the mound for his fourth inning of work. Matt Beaty was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Kevin Graham entered the game as a pinch-runner. Vukovich singled to put two runners on base. Weber advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Raul Brito took over on the mound for Cienfuegos.

Brito inherited runners at second and third with one out in a one-run ballgame. Lyle Lin tied the game with a single to left field. Vukovich was thrown out at home trying to score from second base. On the play, Lin advanced to second base. Brito struck out Robinson to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Chris Rodriguez took the mound for Amarillo. Reyes started the inning with a single to center field. Tenerowicz singled to center field. Romeo Sanabria entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Marcos Castanon. Sanabria drew a walk to load the bases. Robert Perez Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice with Reyes forced out at home. Zabala lined out to the shortstop for the second out. De La Cruz struck out looking to end the inning.

Robinson was the placed runner at second base in the top of the 10th inning. Jean Walters advanced him with a sacrifice bunt. Castillo grounded to the shortstop and Robinson was tagged out at home for the second out. Castillo reached first base on the play. Castillo was thrown out trying to advance to second base.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jhosmer Alvarez took the mound for Amarillo. De La Cruz was the placed runner at second base. Dunn advanced him with a sacrifice bunt. Tawa made a diving play on a ground ball from Didder for the second out. Hollis won the game with a single down the right field line.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-2



With the win, San Antonio improves to 20-22, 51-59 on the season



11th extra-innings game of the season, 6th win



4th walk-off win of the season, 1st since June 12th



Attendance: 3,179



Sam Whiting (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, K



Yu-Min Lin (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 17th



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-0, BB (Entered game in 9th inning)



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 18th



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Yu-Min Lin (#7 D’Backs prospect): ND, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K



Ivan Melendez (#23 D’Backs prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, August 17th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (4-6, 4.30) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Joe Elbis (0-1, 4.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.