Missions Walk-off Hooks in 10 Innings

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Friday night. The Missions benefitted from clutch pitching performances and clutch hitting performances to secure a 3-2 win. Robby Snelling recorded a quality start while Marcos Castanon hit his second long ball of the season. Needing extra innings, Ripken Reyes won the game for the Missions with a sacrifice fly.

Jake Bloss was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. After retiring the first seven batters of the game, Ripken Reyes tripled down the right field line. Jarryd Dale drew a walk to put runners on the corners with one out. Clay Dungan drove in Reyes with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Missions took an early 1-0 lead.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed one base hit across the first three innings of work. He struck out three batters across the first three frames.

The Missions used the long ball to double their lead in the fourth inning. With one man down, Marcos Castanon hit a line drove over the left field wall for a solo home run. His second long ball of the season made it a 2-0 lead.

Corpus Christi plated a run in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Pascanel Ferreras tripled to center field. Jordan Brewer drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field. The Missions had a 2-1 lead.

Bloss’ night ended after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits while walking three batters and striking out four. Jacob DeLabio took the mound for the Hooks in the sixth inning.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing DeLabio, Cole Cummings singled and stole second base. Castanon drew a walk to put the first two runners on base. Robbie Tenerowicz grounded into a double play and Cummings advanced to third. Robert Perez Jr. flew out to end the frame.

Snelling’s night ended after six innings of work. The southpaw allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven batters. Yovanny Cruz took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Rolando Espinosa reached base with a one-out single. A balk from Cruz advanced Espinosa 90 feet. The Hooks tied the game with an RBI single from Ryan Wrobleski.

Jayvien Sandridge took the mound for the Missions in the top of the ninth inning. Chas McCormick began the frame with a single. Jacob Melton singled and McCormick advanced to third base. The southpaw struck out Ferreras for the first out. With Corona at the plate, Melton stole second base. Corona struck out looking for the second out. Brewer struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Brayan De Paula returned to the mound after pitching the eighth inning. Castanon popped out and Tenerowicz grounded out. Perez Jr. Grounded out to end the frame.

In the top of the 10th inning, Sandridge returned to the mound. Brewer was the placed runner at second base. Espinosa and Zach Daniels each struck out to start the frame. A balk from Sandridge allowed Brewer to advance 90 feet. Wrobleksi grounded out to end the frame.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Kasey Ford took the mound for the Hooks. Perez Jr. was the placed runner at second base. Zach Reks executed a sacrifice bunt to move Perez Jr. to third base. Reyes won the game with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-2 (10)

With the win, San Antonio improves to 16-19 on the season

Attendance: 4,883

Chas McCormick: 1-4 (Exited prior to 10th inning)

Reyes: 3rd triple during the homestand, 2nd consecutive game with a 3B

1st extra-innings win of the season (1-3), 2nd walk-off win

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K

Jake Bloss (Hooks starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #27 MLB): ND, 6.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 19th



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB



Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): W, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 5 K



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #74 MLB): 1-4, SB, K



Jake Bloss: (#11 Astros prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR



Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 1-4, K, PO, CS



Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 19th



Colin Barber (#20 Astros prospect): 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, May 18th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-2, 4.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jose Urquidy will make a rehab start for the Hooks. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.