Missions Swept by Frisco in Wednesday Doubleheader

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night. The two clubs played a doubleheader due to the May 12th rainout in Frisco. In game one, the Missions fell behind 6-0 on the back of two home runs from the RoughRiders. Despite a late comeback, the Missions dropped game one by a final score of 6-3. In game two, the Missions had multiple chances to close out Frisco. Alas, Frisco captured a 6-4 lead and escaped with the win.

Robby Snelling was the game one starter for the Missions. The RoughRiders plated three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter, he allowed a double to Liam Hicks. Cody Freeman drew a walk to put two runners on base. Josh Hatcher lifted a fly ball over the right field wall for a three-run homer. His fifth long ball of the year made it a 3-0 lead for Frisco.

Ryan Garcia was the game one starter for the RoughRiders. The Missions put two runners on base in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes and Clay Dungan hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. They were left stranded after two strikeouts and a fly out.

Frisco added three more runs in the second inning. On the first pitch of the inning, Cooper Johnson homered to left field. Daniel Mateo singled to center field. Snelling walked Kellen Strahm to put two runners on base. Hicks singled to deep right. On the play, he was thrown out after rounding first base far. With runners on second and third, Freeman singled to left field and scored the runners. The Missions trailed 6-0.

The Missions scored a run in the fourth inning. After retiring the first batter, Garcia issued walks to Brandon Valenzuela and Michael De La Cruz. Robbie Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Robert Perez Jr. Drove in Valenzuela with a sacrifice fly to center field. San Antonio cut the deficit to 6-1.

Snelling lasted four innings before handing the ball off to Francis Pena. The 23-year-old joined the Missions on May 28th from High-A Fort Wayne. The right-hander allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Garcia’s night ended after five innings of work. He allowed one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Triston Polley took the mound for the bottom of the sixth inning.

Facing Polley, the Missions used the long ball to score two runs. With one man down in the sixth inning, Tenerowicz singled to left field. Perez Jr. Hit a line drive to right field for a two-run homer. His third long ball of the year made it a 6-3 lead for Frisco.

Polley retired all three batters in the bottom of the seventh inning to end game one.

Florencio Serrano was the game two starter for the RoughRiders. The Missions put two runners on base in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter, Dungan singled to center field. Serrano recorded the second out before walking Marcos Castanon. Tenerowicz flew out to center field to end the scoring threat.

The Missions plated a run in the top of the second inning. With one man down, Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk and stole second base. On the play, a throwing error from Hicks allowed Didder to get to third base. A sacrifice fly from Juan Zabala scored Didder. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

Omar Cruz was the game two starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, the southpaw had some trouble in the second inning. Josh Hatcher was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He advanced to third base on a throwing error from Cruz on a pickoff attempt. Cruz hit Abimelec Ortiz with a pitch to put runners on the corners. The southpaw struck out Frainyer Chavez for the second out. Alex De Goti reached base on a single to right field and Hatcher scored. The game was tied 1-1.

San Antonio regained the lead with two runs in the third inning. With one man down, Cummings singled to right field. A throwing error from Serrano on a pickoff attempt allowed Cummings to get to third base. The right-hander retired the next batter before walking Tenerowicz. Reid Birlingmair entered the game for Serrano. Perez Jr. Doubled to center field to score both runners. The Missions gained a 3-1 lead.

San Antonio threatened to increase their lead in the fourth inning. Zabala began the frame with a double to left field. Jarryd Dale was hit by a pitch while attempting a bunt. Birlingmair retired the next two batters before giving up an infield single to Cummings. With the bases loaded and two outs, Castanon grounded into a force out to end the inning.

Omar Cruz allowed one run on two hits across three innings of work. The southpaw allowed one walk while striking out two batters. Bobby Milacki took the mound for the Missions in the fourth inning.

Frisco evened the score with two runs in the fourth inning. With one on and one out, Chavez singled to left field. Alex De Goti loaded the bases with an infield single. Geisel Cepeda drove in two runs with a base hit to left field. The game was tied 3-3.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Missions regained the lead. Facing Tyler Owens, Dungan singled with one out. Owens picked him off for the second out. Cummings reached base on a double to left field to keep the inning alive. A passed ball advanced him to third base. A wild pitch from Owens allowed Cummings to score the go-ahead run. The Missions took a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Frisco put two runners in scoring position. Facing Josh Roberson, De Goti and Cepeda drew two-out walks. Jayvien Sandridge entered the game for Roberson. A wild pitch from the southpaw moved both runners 90 feet. The RoughRiders regained the lead with a single to center field from Strahm. With Hicks at the plate, Strahm stole second base. On the play, he scored from second on two errors by Missions fielders. Frisco took a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, DeVito returned to the mound after entering in the sixth inning. Perez Jr. flew out to start the frame. Didder drew a one-out walk. Zabala drew a walk to put the game-tying run on base. Valenzuela entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Dale. A wild pitch from DeVito moved the runners up 90 feet. He lined into a double play to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score Gm 1: 6-3



Final Score Gm 2: 6-4



With the doubleheader sweep, San Antonio falls 22-24 on the season



Attendance: 3,557



Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 2 HR



Omar Cruz (Missions starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K



Ryan Garcia (RoughRiders starter): W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K



Florencio Serrano (RoughRiders starter): ND, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): L, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 30th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 31st

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-6, 2 BB, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): BS, 0.1 IP, H, R

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-2, R, HBP, K

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 2nd

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 0-3

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 1st

The San Antonio Missions will continue their seven-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, May 30th. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-1, 4.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ben Anderson (2-3, 5.01) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.