Missions Shutout Tumba Vacas in Thrilling 1-0 Win

San Antonio, TX — In front of a raucous Friday night crowd at Riverfront Stadium, the San Antonio Missions silenced the Tumba Vacas de Wichita with a 1-0 victory in game four of a six-game series.

Victor Lizarraga started the domination on the mound with five scoreless frames. He passed the baton to the bullpen, where Ethan Routzahn, Carter Loewen and Jayvien Sandridge combined to hold down Wichita. Brandon Valenzuela took care of the offense in the seventh inning, pulling a home run into the right field seats for the only tally of the game.

The only real threat to Lizarraga came in the third inning. With two outs, a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Kala’i Rosario. Lizarraga induced a weak popup to first and escaped the jam.

Wichita’s pitching proved to be nearly just as sharp. Marco Raya tossed four hitless innings before a planned early exit. Travis Adams relieved him, and the Missions greeted Adams with two consecutive singles in the fifth. However, Adams retired Zach Reks to put out the fire.

Adams cruised through the sixth, but Valenzuela clobbered the first pitch of the seventh over the right field wall for a solo home run. That swing proved to be the difference.

Loewen punched out five of the six batters he faced before Sandridge entered for the save in the ninth inning. A Rosario double with one out made it interesting, but Sandridge fanned Carson McCusker to secure the San Antonio shutout.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 1-0

With the win, San Antonio improves to 21-20 on the season

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Marco Raya (Wind Surge starter): 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 25th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, game-winning HR, R, RBI, BB

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): S,1 IP, H, 2 K,

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #32 MLB): 1-3, BB, CS

Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-4

Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-4, 2B

Andrew Cossetti (#24 Twins prospect): 0-3, BB

Noah Cardenas (#26 Twins prospect): 0-4

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-3, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday, May 25th. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-1, 4.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The Wind Surge have not yet announced a starting pitcher for tomorrow’s game. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.