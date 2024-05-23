Missions Overcome Two Deficits for 10th Inning Victory

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge Wednesday night. After trailing 2-0 and 3-2, the Missions continued to fight back on their way to a 4-3 victory. San Antonio plated two runs in the fourth inning and a game-tying run in the top of the ninth inning. In the top of the 10th inning, Cole Cummings drove in Clay Dungan for the game-winning run.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Wind Surge plated two runs off the right-hander in the first inning. Emmanuel Rodriguez drew a walk to start the frame. Tanner Schobel doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Noah Cardenas drove in both runners with a double down the left field line. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Zebby Matthews was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. After three scoreless frames, the Missions tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs in the inning, Marcos Castanon doubled to left field. Michael De La Cruz reached on catcher’s interference. Robbie Tenerowicz drove in both runners with a base hit to right field. The game was tied 2-2.

Wichita regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kyler Fedko began the frame with a base hit. Rodriguez singled and Fedko advanced to third base. Schobel drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field. Wichita took a 3-2 lead.

The Missions tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Taylor Floyd, Castanon drew a lead-off walk. De La Cruz reached on a fielder’s choice with Castanon forced out at second base. Juan Zabala entered the game as a pinch-runner. Tenerowicz drew a walk to put two runners on base. After retiring the next batter, Floyd hit Ray-Patrick Didder with a pitch to load the bases. Jared Solomon entered the game looking to convert the save. After a controversial ball three, Ripken Reyes drew a walk which allowed Zabala to score the tying run. Solomon was ejected after ending the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Josh Roberson took over on the mound. The right-hander retired the first batter before allowing a base hit to Fedko. Rodriguez flew out and Schobel struck out to end the inning.

In the 10th inning, Clay Dungan was the placed runner at second base and Regi Grace took over on the mound. After retiring the first batter, Cole Cummings drove in Dungan with a single to left-center field. The Missions took a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Yovanny Cruz entered the game looking for the save. Schobel was the placed runner at second base. Cardenas struck out swinging to start the game. Kala’i Rosario reached on an infield single, and Schobel advanced to third base. Aleric Soularie grounded into a double play to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3 (10)

With the win, San Antonio improves to 20-19 on the season

5th extra-innings game of the season (2-3)

5-game win streak

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, K

Zebby Matthews (Wind Surge starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (ER), BB, 8 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 23rd

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 25th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 24th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-5, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, BB, 2 K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #32 MLB): 1-4, R, BB

Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 24th

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI, R, SF, K, E, CS

Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 2-4, 2B

Zebby Matthews (#20 Twins prospect): ND, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (ER), BB, 8 K

Andrew Cossetti (#24 Twins prospect): DNP

Noah Cardenas (#26 Twins prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K, E

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday, May 23rd. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-2, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Jaylen Nowlin (2-2, 4.76) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.