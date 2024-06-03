Missions Drop Series Finale to Frisco

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions concluded their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday afternoon. The Missions losing streak extended to eight games following a 5-2 loss on Sunday. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, Frisco plated five runs in the final four innings. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday afternoon. The Missions losing streak extended to eight games following a 5-2 loss on Sunday. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, Frisco plated five runs in the final four innings.

Emiliano Teodo was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander had some trouble with his command in the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Cole Cummings and Marcos Castanon were both hit by pitches. Juan Zabala grounded out to end the scoring threat.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Through the first three innings, the right-hander allowed two hits and one walk. Along the way, he struck out one batter.

Frisco threatened to score in the top of the fourth inning. Aaron Zavala drew a walk to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Bergert allowed a single to Josh Hatcher. With two runners on and one out, Keyber Rodriguez grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Robbie Tenerowicz ended the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two men down, the slugger hit a line drive over the left field fence. His second long ball of the year made it a 1-0 lead for the Missions.

San Antonio plated an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Zach Reks drew a walk to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Clay Dungan singled to right field. Brandon Valenzuela sent a base hit to right field. On the play, a fielding error from Hatcher allowed Reks to score from second base. The Missions improved their lead to 2-0.

Frisco tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Bergert allowed back-to-back singles to Cody Freeman and Hatcher. Rodriguez drove in both runners with a base hit to center field. Francis Pena entered the game to replace Bergert. The game was tied 2-2.

Frisco completed the comeback and plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Frainyer Chavez began the frame with a single to right field. Cooper Johnson recorded a base hit to center field. Alex De Goti laid down a sacrifice bunt. On the play, a throwing error from Juan Zabala allowed Chavez and Johnson to score. The Missions trailed 4-2.

The Missions threatened to score in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Andy Rodriguez, Zabala and Tenerowicz hit back-to-back singles. With runners on the corners and no outs, a strikeout and a double play put an end to the inning.

Frisco added a run in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Ethan Routzahn, Johnson hit a one-out single. De Goti and Strahm drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Zavala drew a walk and Johnson scored.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-28 on the season

Season-long 8-game losing streak

6th homer for the Missions at home this season

Attendance: 2,905

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND. 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Emiliano Teodo (RoughRiders starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (ER), 3 BB, 4 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): ND. 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, RBI, BB, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB, HBP

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): ND. 1.0 IP, 2 K

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): DNP

Emiliano Teodo (#14 Rangers prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (ER), 3 BB, 4 K, HR

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off Monday before beginning a six-game road series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, June 4th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-5, 6.08) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The pitching matchups have not been announced. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.