Missions Drop Series Finale Against Sod Poodles

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Sunday afternoon. Despite loading the bases multiple times, the Missions plated two runs on Sunday while allowing four runs to the Sod Poodles. With the loss, the Missions split the series against Amarillo heading into the All-Star Break.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander made his first start in nearly a month. Amarillo plated two runs on two hits against Bergert in the first inning. With one out in the frame, Caleb Roberts drew a walk. A.J. Vukovich singled to put two runners on base. After retiring the next batter, Bergert allowed a two-run triple to Ivan Melendez. Amarillo grabbed an early 2-0 lead. On a pitch limit, Bergert was done after one inning of work.

Yu-Min Lin was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes began the frame with a base hit. Lin struck out the next batter. Cole Cummings reached on a fielder’s choice with Reyes forced out at second base. Robbie Tenerowicz kept the inning alive with a base hit to center field. Marcos Castanon grounded out to end the inning.

The Missions loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning. With two men down, Cummings singled to right field. Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch. Castanon drew a walk to put three runners on. Robert Perez Jr. struck out swinging to end the inning.

Lin kept the Missions off the scoreboard in four innings of work. The southpaw allowed four hits while walking two batters. He struck out three batters along the way. Jamison Hill took over on the mound in the fifth inning.

Amarillo added a run in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Bobby Milacki, Vukovich singled to center field to start the frame. A wild pitch allowed him to advance to second base. A second wild pitch moved Vukovich to third base. Melendez drove him in with a base hit to left field. The Sod Poodles improved their lead to 3-0.

The Missions plated their first run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Castanon began the frame with a base hit to center field. A wild pitch from Hill allowed Castanon to move up 90 feet. Juan Zabala drove him in with a single to right field. On the play, he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. The Missions trailed 3-1.

San Antonio inched closer with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Will Mabrey, Reyes drew a one-out walk. After retiring the next batter, Mabrey allowed a single to Cummings. Conor Grammes took over on the mound. The right-hander hit Tenerowicz to load the bases. He then hit Castanon with a pitch to score Reyes. The Missions cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Sod Poodles plated an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Melendez drew a walk to start the frame. Kevin Graham hit a double down the right field line. Kristian Robinson loaded the bases with an infield single. Jancarlos Cintron drove in Melendez with a sacrifice fly. Amarillo improved their lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mitchell Stumpo took the mound for the save attempt. Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Valenzuela struck out swinging for the first out. Cummings popped out for the second out. Tenerowicz stepped up to the plate representing the tying run. He flew out to left field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 12-5, 43-42 on the season



Attendance: 2,432



Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB (27 pitches, 14 strikes)



Yu-Min Lin (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): L, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB (27 pitches, 14 strikes)



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-5, 2 K



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-2, RBI, R, BB, HBP



Yu-Min Lin (#4 D’Backs prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 K



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI, R, BB, K



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): 2-3, 2 R, BB



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 1-3, BB, K



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): 0-4, BB, K



The San Antonio Missions will have the next four days off before beginning a three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Friday, July 19th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (3.4, 4.01) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Danny Wirchansky (4-4, 2.88) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.