Missions Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Springfield

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Wednesday night. After being shutout on Tuesday, San Antonio fought hard to stop the Cardinals on Wednesday. Despite trailing 5-1, the Missions plated three runs in the seventh inning to pull within one. However, two runs in the eighth inning sealed the deal for Springfield.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, the southpaw allowed two runs on three hits. Matt Lloyd and Jacob Buchberger hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Aaron McKeithan advanced the runners after grounding out to first base. Chandler Redmond drove in both runners with a base hit to right-center field. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Former Missions pitcher Brandon Komar was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The right-hander kept the Missions off the scoreboard through the first three innings. He allowed two hits while striking out three batters early on.

San Antonio ended the scoreless drought with a run in the fourth inning. With one man down, Romeo Sanabria and Michael De La Cruz hit back-to-back singles. Marcos Castanon drove in Sanabria with a base hit to center field. The Missions cut the deficit in half.

The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the top of the fifth frame. Robert Perez Jr. began the inning with a base hit to left field. Anthony Vilar grounded out and Perez Jr. advanced 90 feet. Ripken Reyes grounded out and Perez Jr. made it to third base. He was left stranded after Connor Hollis struck out.

Springfield extended their lead with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth inning. Redmond reached base on catcher interference to start the frame. Ramon Mendoza grounded into a fielder’s choice with Redmond out at second base. Krob loaded the bases after allowing a single and a walk. Nathan Church drove in Mendoza on an infield single. R.J. Yeager plated a run while reaching on a fielder’s choice. Lastly, Lloyd drove in a run with a base hit to right-center field. The Cardinals improved their lead to 5-1.

San Antonio loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning but failed to score. Sanabria drew a one-out walk. De La Cruz drew a walk and that was the end of the night for Komar. Andrew Marrero took over on the mound and struck out Castanon for the second out. Lucas Dunn drew a walk to load the bases. Marrero left the bases loaded after striking out Perez Jr.

The Missions continued their comeback effort with three runs in the top of the seventh frame. With one man down, Reyes was hit by a pitch and Hollis singled. Robbie Tenerowicz drew a walk to load the bases for the second consecutive inning. Jack Ralston took over on the mound for Marrero. The right-hander struck out Sanabria for the second out. De La Cruz emptied the bases with a double to right field. Springfield’s lead was trimmed to 5-4.

The Cardinals added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Daniel Camarena, McKeithan singled with one out. Dakota Harris entered the game as a pinch-runner. A wild pitch from Camarena allowed Harris to advance 90 feet. Redmond singled, and Harris moved to third base. A sacrifice bunt from Ramon Mendoza resulted in Harris scoring. Bradgley Rodriguez took over on the mound. A fielding error from De La Cruz allowed Redmond to score. The Missions trailed 7-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Matt Svanson entered the game for the save attempt. Hollis grounded out for the first out. Tenerowicz drew a walk. Sanabria struck out swinging for the second out. De La Cruz grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-4



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 15-19, 46-56 on the season



Austin Krob (Missions starter): L (3-9), 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, 3 K



Brandon Komar (Cardinals starter): W, 5.1 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 9th



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): L (3-9), 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, 3 K



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 11th



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 2-3, RBI, BB, K



Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): ND, 0.1 IP, K



Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, BB, 2 K



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, 3 BB



Tink Hence (#1 Cardinals prospect/#40 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 8th



Quinn Mathews (#2 Cardinals prospect/#96 MLB): Scheduled to pitch August 11th



Jimmy Crooks (#12 Cardinals prospect): 0-0 (Entered game as a defensive sub in 9th)



Max Rajcic (#14 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 9th



Edwin Nunez (#23 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Aug. 8th (Following Hence)



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday, August 8th. Right-hander Henry Baez (1-0, 2.38) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Tink Hence (4-2, 3.05) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hammons Field.