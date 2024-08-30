Missions Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Game One

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Tuesday night. The Missions and RockHounds battle for three hours on Tuesday with Midland pulling out a 5-4 victory. In the ninth inning, San Antonio put the winning run on first base but failed to bring him in. The Missions left 10 runners on base after going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Tuesday night. The Missions and RockHounds battle for three hours on Tuesday with Midland pulling out a 5-4 victory. In the ninth inning, San Antonio put the winning run on first base but failed to bring him in. The Missions left 10 runners on base after going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Blake Beers was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander stranded two runners in the first inning. Ripken Reyes doubled down the right field line to start the inning. Connor Hollis drew a walk to put two runners on base. Romeo Sanabria grounded into a double play. Cole Cummings drew a walk to put runners on the corners with two outs. Marcos Castanon flew out to right field to end the inning.

The Missions put two runners on base in the bottom of the third inning. After retiring the first two batters, Beers walked Hollis. Sanabria singled to center field, and Hollis advanced to third base. Cole Cummings struck out looking to end the inning.

San Antonio plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the scoreless tie. Beers hit Castanon and Robert Perez Jr. with pitches to start the frame. Joshua Mears drew a walk to load the bases. Beers struck out Lucas Dunn for the first out. Anthony Vilar reached base on an error allowing Castanon to score. Reyes was hit by a pitch allowing Perez Jr. to score. The Missions took a 2-0 lead.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced. In the top of the fifth inning, Will Simpson drew a walk to end the perfect game bid. After retiring the next two batters, Henry Bolte drove in Simpson with an RBI triple to center field. Midland cut the lead in half.

The RockHounds tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. With one man down, Denzel Clarke drew a walk. Brennan Milone singled to right field, and Clarke advanced to third base. Clark scored on a sacrifice fly from Daniel Susac.

In the top of the eighth inning, Midland regained the lead with three runs on two hits. Facing Raul Brito, Milone drew a one-out walk. He advanced to second base on a passed ball from Vilar. Susac drew a walk to put two runners on base. Jackson Wolf took over on the mound. Simpson drove in a run with a double to right field. The Missions intentionally walked Jack Winkler to load the bases. Brayan Buelvas drove in two runs with a double to center field. The Missions trailed 5-2.

San Antonio used the long ball to cut into the deficit in the eighth inning. Facing Lincoln Henzman, Castanon reached base on a one-out single. Perez Jr. launched a fly ball 431 feet over the left field fence for a two-run home run. His ninth long ball of the year made it a 5-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Seth Elledge remained in the game after entering in the eighth inning. Reyes lined out to start the inning. Hollis singled to left field and advanced to second base on a fielding error. Sanabria drew a walk to put the winning run at first base. Ray-Patrick Didder entered as a pinch-runner for Sanabria. Cummings struck out swinging for the second out. Castanon flew out to right field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-4



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 23-28, 54-65 on the season



Attendance: 3,235



Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K



Blake Beers (RockHounds starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 31st



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-4, BB, K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 30th



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Henry Bolte (#5 A’s prospect): 2-4, 3B, RBI, SB



Mason Barnett (#6 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, August 28th



Denzel Clarke (#10 A’s prospect): 0-3, R, 2 BB, K, CS



Daniel Susac (#11 A’s prospect): 0-3, RBI, R, BB, SF, K



Jack Perkins (#18 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 31st



Brennan Milone (#24 A’s prospect): 1-3, R, 2 BB, K



Brayan Buelvas (#26 A’s prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, E



Will Simpson (#29 A’s prospect): 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday, August 28th. Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (2-1, 4.97) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Mason Barnett (2-1, 3.38) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.