Missions Come from Behind to Put Away Cardinals

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Sunday night. The Missions forced a series split with a 5-4 comeback victory. Despite being outhit 12 to 5 and trailing for seven innings, the Missions plated four runs in the eighth inning to grab the lead. Ryan Och and Bradgley Rodriguez finished things off in the eighth and ninth innings to secure the win.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. With one man down, Nathan Church singled to left field. Lizarraga struck out the next batter before walking Chandler Redmond. Jacob Buchberger struck out to end the inning.

Quinn Mathews was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The southpaw kept the Missions off the scoreboard through the first three innings. Mathews allowed one walk while striking out three batters early on. Michael De La Cruz recorded the first for the Missions in the fourth inning.

The Cardinals broke the scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. With one out, Buchberger tripled to left field. Noah Mendlinger drove him in with a single to right-center field. Ramon Mendoza lifted a fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run. The Cardinals gained a 3-0 advantage.

San Antonio scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning. Anthony Vilar drew a one-out walk. Ray-Patrick Didder doubled to left field. Vilar came in to score on a ground out from Connor Hollis. The Missions cut the deficit to 3-1.

Lizarraga’s night ended after four innings of work. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits. He walked two batters while striking out five. Raul Brito took over on the mound in the fifth inning.

Mathews, the #2 prospect in the Cardinals organization, tossed five innings on Sunday. The southpaw allowed one run on two hits. He walked two batters while striking out six. Leonardo Taveras took over for Springfield in the sixth inning.

Springfield added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Facing David Morgan, R.J. Yeager homered to left field. His 11th long ball of the year made it a 4-1 game.

The Missions climbed back and captured the lead in the eighth inning. Facing Andrew Marrero, Hollis and Ripken Reyes drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Marrero walked Castanon to load the bases. Wilfredo Pereira took over on the mound. De La Cruz drove in Hollis with a single to center field. Cole Cummings drove in a run with a base hit to center field. Robert Perez Jr. drove in a run with a single to right field. Vilar gave the Missions the lead with a single to left field. San Antonio led 5-4.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ryan Och returned to the mound after appearing in the eighth inning. Church reached base on an infield single to start the inning. Yeager struck out looking for the first out. Redmond struck out swinging for the second out. Luke Montz decided to replace Och with Bradgley Rodriguez. Representing the winning run, Buchberger grounded out to end the ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-4



With the win, San Antonio improves to 18-20, 49-57 on the season



Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR



Quinn Mathews (Cardinals starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, BB



Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): SV, 0.1 IP



Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): 0-2 (Entered game in the 8th inning)



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER, HR



Quinn Mathews (#2 Cardinals prospect/#96 MLB): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K



Jimmy Crooks (#12 Cardinals prospect): 0-1 (Pinch-hit in the 8th inning)



Edwin Nunez (#23 Cardinals prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home for a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, August 13th. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.