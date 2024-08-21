Missions Begin Road Trip with A Victory

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday night. Good pitching and timely hitting resulted in a 6-2 win for the Missions. Henry Baez captured his third win after allowing one run in five innings. Romeo Sanabria drove in two runs in a three-hit performance. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday night. Good pitching and timely hitting resulted in a 6-2 win for the Missions. Henry Baez captured his third win after allowing one run in five innings. Romeo Sanabria drove in two runs in a three-hit performance.

Ben Anderson was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed four runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter, Anderson gave up a double to Connor Hollis. Romeo Sanabria drove him in with a single to center field. Robbie Tenerowicz reached base on a hit by pitch. Cole Cummings drove in Sanabria with a base hit to left field. Marcos Castanon launched a fly ball to left field for a two-run home run. The Missions took an early 4-0 lead.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. In the second inning, the right-hander stranded two baserunners. Abimelec Ortiz singled to start the frame. On the play, a throwing error from Baez allowed Ortiz to advance to second base. After retiring the next batter, Baez allowed a single to Aaron Zavala. Keyber Rodriguez grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Frisco plated a run in the third inning. Cooper Johnson and Alex De Goti hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Alejandro Osuna grounded into a double play. On the play, Johnson scored from third base. Frisco cut the deficit to three.

Baez pitched out of another jam in the fourth inning. Cody Freeman doubled to start the frame. Ortiz drew a walk to put two runners on base. Luis Mieses reached base on a fielder’s choice with Freeman advancing to third and Ortiz out at second base. Zavala struck out swinging for the second out. Rodriguez left the runners stranded after grounding out to first base.

Frisco plated their second run of the night in the fifth frame. On the second pitch of the inning, Johnson homered to left field. His 10th long ball of the year made it a 4-2 ballgame.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. Cummings got things started with a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Anderson walked Robert Perez Jr. and Anthony Vilar. Seth Clark took over on the mound. A wild pitch from the southpaw allowed Cummings to score. The Missions improved their lead to 5-2.

The seventh inning saw San Antonio add another run. With one man down, Connor Hollis reached base on a throwing error. Sanabria drove in Hollis with a double to left field. The Missions lead extended to 6-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ryan Och returned to the mound after entering the game in the eighth inning. Johnson struck out looking to start the inning. De Goti struck out looking for the second out. Osuna flew out to center field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 22-23, 53-60 on the season

Henry Baez (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Ben Anderson (Sod Poodles starter): L, 5.2 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 23rd

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, K

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, August 21st

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Kumar Rocker (#2 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, August 21st

Emiliano Teodo (#6 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th

Winston Santos (#8 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 23rd

Alejandro Osuna (#16 Rangers prospect): 0-5, K

Mitch Bratt (#18 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 22nd

Kohl Drake (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): DNP

Skylar Hales (#28 Rangers prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, August 21st. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-7, 5.12) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.60) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.