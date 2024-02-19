Luke Montz Returns as Missions Manager

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions, in accordance with the San Diego Padres, have announced their field staff for the 2024 season. Luke Montz (manager), Jeff Andrews (pitching coach), David Bryan (trainer), and Garrett Kelly (strength and conditioning coach) will return from last season’s staff. Yunir Garcia will serve as the club’s hitting coach in 2024. Former Missions catcher Miguel Del Castillo has been named the bench coach.

Montz, 40, enters his fifth season as a minor league manager and second with the Padres organization. As manager of the Missions last season, he helped the club reach the playoffs by clinching the first half division title. The Missions finished the regular season with a 70-68 record giving Montz his third season with a winning record as manager.

“2023 was a solid season for the Missions,” said Montz. “We saw lots of turnover throughout the season but we found a way to win the first half and get in the playoffs. It was awesome to be backed by a great fanbase in San Antonio throughout the entire season. It’s not unfinished business that we are chasing after losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2023. It’s a new season and we will get back after it with the guys on our roster and go win ball games. I’m looking forward to seeing all our fans out at the ballpark this season cheering on the Missions.”

Montz joined the Padres organization in 2023 after spending the previous four years in the Boston Red Sox organization. Montz previously managed Single-A Salem from 2021-2022 and served as the manager for Short-Season Lowell in 2019. The Louisiana native led Salem to a 71-49 record during the 2021 campaign. Montz also served as a coaching assistant with Double-A Portland during the 2018 season.

“We are delighted to have Luke return as the Missions manager for the 2024 season,” said Missions president Burl Yarbrough. “With his experience and leadership skills, it is exciting to see what he can do in year two.”

Prior to his coaching career, Montz spent 13 seasons as a catcher within five different organizations (Montreal/Washington, New York (NL), Florida/Miami, Oakland and Boston). He was selected by Montreal in the 17th round of the 2003 draft out of Hill College and appeared in over one thousand games during his professional career. He made his major league debut in 2008 with the Washington Nationals and appeared in 10 games that season. Montz also played 13 games for the Oakland Athletics during the 2013 season.

Andrews, 65, returns for his 39th season as a professional coach and 30th in the role of pitching coach. Andrews is entering his fourth season in the Padres organization and second with the Missions. The South Dakota native notably served as the pitching coach of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2008 season. Most recently, he was the pitching coach for Double-A Frisco during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and from 2009-2015. He began his coaching career in 1986 and has since worked with five different organizations including the Padres in 1998 and 1999. A 26th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 1981 draft, Andrews played two seasons of minor league baseball after attending East Tennessee State University.

Garcia, 41, enters his sixth season in the Padres organization and first with the Missions. He spent the last five seasons as a hitting coach with the Padres’ Dominican Summer League Team. Garcia coached throughout the Mets farm system from 2008-2017 and served as manager of the DSL Mets 2 during the 2010 season. As a player, he spent five seasons in the Mets system from 2002-2006.

Del Castillo, 32, enters his sixth season in the Padres organization and first season as a coach with the Missions. He played in nine games for the Missions during the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Del Castillo was a hitting coach with the ACL Padres the past two seasons and managed the club during the 2021 season. He also managed the DSL Padres in 2018 and 2019. As a player, he spent nine seasons in the Padres organization from 2009-2017.

Bryan, 32, returns for his eighth season in the Padres organization and second with the Missions. He previously served as the athletic trainer for High-A Fort Wayne in 2022. He also held that role for Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2021, Short-Season Tri-City from 2017-2018 and at the Arizona Complex League in 2016 and 2019. Bryan attended Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia where he played baseball and received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training. He went to graduate school at Concord University and was hired by San Diego after completing graduate school.

Kelly, 32, returns for his second season in the Padres organization. He was the strength and conditioning coach for the Missions in 2023. The Corpus Christi native previously served as the Director of Athletic Performance at Arizona Christian University and Dynamic Sports Training.

Pat O’Sullivan, who served as the Missions hitting coach in 2023, is now an assistant hitting coach with the San Diego Padres. Felipe Blanco, the Missions bench coach last season, is also staying in the organization and will be a roving coordinator.

The Missions 2024 season gets underway on Friday, April 5th on the road against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

