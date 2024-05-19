Lizarraga Shines, Perez Jr. Homers as Missions Put Away the Hooks

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Saturday night. With a strong pitching performance from Victor Lizarraga, and timely hitting early on, the Missions secured a 6-2 victory against the Hooks.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander pitched out of a first inning jam. Tommy Sacco Jr. began the game with a single to right field. A groundout from Chas McCormick moved Sacco Jr. to second base. Jacob Melton singled to put runners on the corners. Lizarraga loaded the bases after walking Pascanel Ferreras. The right-hander retired the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

Jose Urquidy was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. He is currently rehabbing from a forearm injury he suffered in March. The Missions had a runner in scoring position against Urquidy in the first inning. With two men down, Cole Cummings doubled down the right field line. Marcos Castanon flew out to end the inning.

San Antonio used the long ball to take the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Brandon Valenzuela doubled to right field to start the frame. After striking out the next batter, Urquidy gave up a two-run home run to Robert Perez Jr. His second homer of the season made it a 2-0 lead for the Missions.

The Hooks cut the deficit in half in the top of the third inning. Sacco Jr. began the inning with a double to right field. With McCormick at the plate, he stole third base. On the play, Sacco Jr. scored on a throwing error from Valenzuela. The Missions had a 2-1 lead.

The Missions plated three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Castanon singled and advanced to second on a balk. With one man down, Robbie Tenerowicz singled to right field. Perez Jr. Drove in Castanon with a single to left field. Urquidy retired the next batter before allowing an RBI single to Ripken Reyes. On the play, Perez Jr. Scored due to a throwing error from Melton. The Missions improved their lead to 5-1.

Lizarraga put together one of his strongest outings of the season. In 5.2 innings of work, he allowed one unearned run on three hits. The right-hander allowed one walk while striking out eight batters. Raul Brito took the mound for the Missions in the sixth inning.

San Antonio added their sixth run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Aaron Brown, Clay Dungan singled to start the frame. Michael De La Cruz made it back-to-back singles and Dungan advanced to third base. After retiring the next batter, Brown allowed a sacrifice fly to Castanon. The Missions had a 6-1 lead.

The Hooks plated a run in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Bobby Milacki, Collin Price doubled to right field. After retiring the next two batters, Milacki allowed an RBI single to Melton. San Antonio had a 6-2 lead.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 17-19 on the season

Attendance: 7,529

Chas McCormick: 0-4, 2 K

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 8 K

Jose Urquidy (Hooks starter): L, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #27 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 19th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 8 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, R

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-3, RBI, R, SF

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #74 MLB): 2-4, RBI, 2 K

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 0-4, 3 K

Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 19th

Colin Barber (#20 Astros prospect): 1-4, 2B

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, May 19th. Left-hander Austin Krob (1-1, 4.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Michael Knorr (0-2, 3.60) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.