Krob’s Quality Start Not Enough in Series Finale Defeat

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Sunday night. After winning the previous three games, the Missions fell short in the series finale. San Antonio gained a 3-0 lead courtesy of a Robert Perez Jr. homer. Amarillo plated five unanswered runs to claim the victory. (Vashaun Newman/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Sunday night. After winning the previous three games, the Missions fell short in the series finale. San Antonio gained a 3-0 lead courtesy of a Robert Perez Jr. homer. Amarillo plated five unanswered runs to claim the victory.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The left-hander stranded two runners in scoring position in the top of the first inning. A.J. Vukovich reached base on a fielding error. After retiring the next batter, Caleb Roberts doubled down the right field line. Ivan Melendez struck out swinging to end the inning.

Billy Corcoran was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. After a scoreless first inning, the right-hander gave up three runs in the second frame. Cole Cummings drew a one-out walk. Marcos Castanon singled to right-center field. Robert Perez Jr. Lifted a fly ball over the left-center field fence for a three-run home run. His eighth homer of the year gave the Missions a 3-0 lead.

Amarillo put a runner in scoring position in the top of the third inning. Neyfy Castillo started the inning with a double to right field. Krob left him stranded after retiring the next three batters.

San Antonio put two runners on base in the bottom of the fourth inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a walk to start the frame. After striking out the next batter, Corcoran allowed a single to Castanon. The right-hander struck out the next batter for the second out. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance. Ray-Patrick Didder grounded out to end the frame.

Amarillo plated their first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Kristian Robinson doubled to start the inning. Krob retired the next two batters. Vukovich drove in Robinson on an infield single. The Sod Poodles cut the deficit to 3-1.

Krob logged his fourth quality start of the season. The southpaw allowed one run on five hits across six innings of work. He walked one batter while striking out five. Bradgley Rodriguez took over for the Missions in the seventh inning.

The Sod Poodles took the lead in the top of the seventh inning with three runs on two hits. With Rodriguez in the game, Robinson and Kevin Graham drew back-to-back walks. Amarillo executed a double steal. After striking out the next batter, Jean Walters tied the game with a double to right field. Bobby Milacki took over on the mound. Tim Tawa drove in Walters with a double to left field. The Sod Poodles took a 4-3 lead.

Amarillo added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Bobby Milacki started the inning for the Missions. He retired the first batter before allowing a single to Andy Weber. David Morgan took over on the mound. Robinson reached base on a fielder’s choice with Weber out at second base. After stealing second base, Robinson scored on a single from Graham. The Missions trailed 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mitchell Stumpo entered the game for the save attempt. Robbie Tenerowicz flew out to right field for the first out. De La Cruz grounded out for the second out. Cole Cummings kept the inning alive with a single to center field. Castanon fouled out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 21-23, 52-60 on the season



Attendance: 2,164



Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, ER, BB, 5 K



Billy Corcoran (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): L, 0.1 IP, H, 3 ER, 2 BB, K



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, ER, BB, 5 K



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, H, K



Ivan Melendez (#23 D’Backs prospect): 0-4, 3 K



The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, August 20th. Right-hander Henry Baez (2-0, 1.93) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Frisco has not announced their starting pitcher. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.