Krob’s Career Night Ends with 10th Inning Missions Victory

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Sunday night. After allowing seven runs on Tuesday night, Austin Krob bounced back in a big way with seven scoreless innings and a career-high 12 strikeouts on Sunday. The Missions needed 10 innings however to claim the series finale victory. In the 10th inning, Robert Perez Jr. drove in Ray-Patrick Didder to make it a 2-1 game. Ethan Routzahn claimed the victory after scoreless innings in the ninth and 10th innings.

Dylan Ray was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions captured the lead in the second frame. With two men down, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a deep fly ball over the left field wall. His long ball gave San Antonio a 1-0 lead.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw retired the first nine batters of the game while striking out six of them.

Ray’s night ended in the top of the fourth inning. In his longest outing of the year, Ray allowed one run on three hits across 3.2 innings of work. Along the way, he walked two batters and struck out two. John Matthews replaced him on the mound. Matthews finished the inning before handing the ball off to Jamison Hill in the fifth inning.

Krob allowed his first hit of the game in the fourth inning. With one man down, A.J. Vukovich singled to right field. Krob struck out the next two batters to end the frame. Through four innings, he recorded eight strikeouts.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Zach Reks drew a walk to start the inning. Connor Hollis doubled to center field and Reks advanced to third base. With runners on second and third with no outs, the next three batters were retired with Reks and Hollis remaining on base.

Krob matched his career high of 11 strikeouts during the sixth inning. The southpaw began the inning by walking Kristian Robinson. Jesus Valdez reached base on a fielder’s choice with Robinson forced out at second base. Jancarlos Cintron grounded out for the second out. Krob struck out Vukovich to end the inning.

The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the top of the seventh inning. Ray-Patrick Didder was hit by a pitch to start the frame. With Reks at the plate, Didder stole second base. He was left stranded after a strikeout, fly out and ground out.

The bottom of the seventh inning was an eventful one. Tim Tawa drew a walk and Matt Beaty singled to start the frame. Krob set a new career high after striking out Ivan Melendez. Caleb Roberts lined out to left field. Cole Cummings doubled off Tawa at second base to end the scoring threat.

Krob’s night ended after seven innings of work. The southpaw allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters. He is the first Missions pitcher since Logan Allen on May 20th, 2018 to strike out 12 batters in a game. Yovanny Cruz took the mound for San Antonio in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Amarillo tied the game. With one man down, Robinson legged out a triple. Kevin Graham drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field.

In the top of the ninth inning, Taylor Rashi took the mound for Amarillo. The right-hander retired all three batters to keep the game tied.

In the bottom half of the ninth frame, Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the Missions. The right-hander induced three ground outs to end the inning and force extra-innings for the second consecutive night.

Didder was the placed runner for the Missions in the top of the 10th inning. Reks drew a walk to put two runners on base. Connor Hollis executed a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners. Robert Perez Jr. Drove in Didder with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

Beaty was the placed runner for the Sod Poodles in the bottom of the 10th frame. Melendez grounded out to start the frame. Roberts grounded out while Beaty advanced to third base. Wilderd Patino grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-1 (10)



With the win, San Antonio improves to 31-37 on the season



Missions are now 5-4 in extra-innings games this season



1st Half Finale (Frisco is South Division Champ, Springfield is North Division Champ)



Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 24 games



Krob’s 12 strikeouts are the most by a Missions pitcher since Logan Allen struck out 12 batters on May 20th, 2018, and a new career high.



Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 12 K



Dylan Ray (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): ND, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 12 K



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, 2 K



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): ND, 3.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): 1-4, K



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 1-2, 3B, R, BB, K



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): 0-4, K



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home on Tuesday, June 25th for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds. The pitching matchups have not yet been announced. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.