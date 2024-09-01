Krob Strikes Out 10 as Missions Fall in Extras

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Friday night. It was a pitcher’s duel between the RockHounds and Missions. A combined 30 strikeouts between the two clubs with one walk issued. After trailing 1-0, Ripken Reyes tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth inning. In the 10th inning, Henry Bolte drove in the winning run with a single to center field. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Friday night. It was a pitcher’s duel between the RockHounds and Missions. A combined 30 strikeouts between the two clubs with one walk issued. After trailing 1-0, Ripken Reyes tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth inning. In the 10th inning, Henry Bolte drove in the winning run with a single to center field.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed a run on two hits in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Krob gave up a double to Daniel Susac. Will Simpson drove him in with a single to left field. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Jake Walkinshaw was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander allowed one hit across four innings of work. He gave up a single to Robbie Tenerowicz in the second inning. Walkinshaw struck out three of the 12 batters he faced on Friday. Domingo Robles took over on the mound in the fifth inning.

San Antonio put a runner in scoring position in the fifth inning. Facing Robles, Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch. Cole Cummings grounded out, and Tenerowicz advanced to second base. Robles retired the final two batters to end the inning.

Krob turned in his third consecutive quality start on Friday night. The southpaw allowed one run on five hits across six innings of work. Along the way, he struck out 10 batters. Padres rehabbing reliever Wandy Peralta took the mound in the seventh inning.

Peralta, who is recovering from an adductor strain, previously made two appearances with Single-A Lake Elsinore. The veteran southpaw retired all three batters he faced while striking out one of them. Peralta threw 10 pitches with eight of them for strikes.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, San Antonio tied the game. Facing Seth Elledge, Ripken Reyes homered to right field. It was the club’s second hit of the night and first since the second inning. Reyes’ second long ball of the season made it a 1-1 game.

Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions in the 10th inning. Euribiel Angeles was the placed runner at second base. Brayan Buelvas singled to right field, and Angeles advanced to third base. Henry Bolte drove him in with a single to center field. Midland took a 201 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Colin Peluse took the mound for Midland. Lucas Dunn was the placed runner at second base. Tenerowicz struck out swinging to begin the inning. Cummings struck out swinging for the second out. Robert Perez Jr. struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-1 (10)



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 24-30, 55-67 on the season



Attendance: 4,426



12th extra-innings game of the season (6-6)



Wandy Peralta: ND, 1.0 IP, K (10 pitches, eight strikes)



Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 10 K



Jake Walkinshaw (RockHounds starter): ND, 4.0 IP, H, 3 K



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 31st



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 10 K



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Henry Bolte (#5 A’s prospect): 1-4, RBI, K



Denzel Clarke (#10 A’s prospect): 0-5, 3 K



Daniel Susac (#11 A’s prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, K



Jack Perkins (#18 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st



Brennan Milone (#24 A’s prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Brayan Buelvas (#26 A’s prospect): 1-4, K



Will Simpson (#29 A’s prospect): 2-4, RBI, 2 K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, August 31st. Right-hander Henry Baez (3-1, 2.94) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Jamez Gonzalez (6-4, 3.40) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.