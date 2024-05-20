Krob Dazzles on the Mound, Missions Get Series Win

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday. The Missions secured their second series victory of the season with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Austin Krob recorded his second win of the season while Josh Roberson converted his first save of the year. The offense came alive in the sixth inning with two runs while adding an insurance run in the eighth.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the top of the first inning. Tommy Sacco Jr. singled to right field to start the game. Chas McCormick reached base on a throwing error. Collin Price grounded into a double play with McCormick safe at second base. The rehabbing outfielder stole third base with Jacob Melton at the plate. Melton popped out to end the inning.

Michael Knorr was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander allowed two baserunners as well in the first inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a one-out walk. Knorr struck out Cole Cummings for the second out. Marcos Castanon singled to left-center field and De La Cruz advanced to third base. Robbie Tenerowicz struck out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio had multiple baserunners in the bottom half of the second inning. Robert Perez Jr. began the frame with a base hit. After striking out the next batter, Juan Zabala reached base on a fielder’s choice. Ripken Reyes drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Clay Dungan grounded out to end the inning.

The Hooks had a chance to score in the top of the fourth inning. McCormick started off the frame with a double to left-center field. Krob walked Price to put two the first two runners on. As Price drew the walk, McCormick was thrown out trying to steal third base. Melton grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Knorr, the #16 Astros prospect, allowed two hits and two walks across five innings of work. Along the way, he struck out six batters. Tyler Guilfoil took the mound for Corpus Christi in the sixth inning.

With Guilfoil in the game, the Missions took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. De La Cruz singled and Cummings drew a walk to start the frame. Guilfoil retired the next two batters. With Perez Jr. at the plate, De La Cruz and Cummings executed a double steal. A throwing error from Price allowed both runners to score. The Missions took a 2-0 lead.

Krob delivered a quality start on Sunday. The southpaw allowed four hits and one walk in six innings of work. Along the way, he struck out two batters. Carter Loewen took the mound in the seventh inning.

With Loewen in the game, the Hooks plated a run on two hits in the top of the seventh inning. Price welcomed him to the game with a single to left field. After striking out the next batter, Kenedy Corona was hit by a pitch. Loewen struck out Jeremy Arocho for out number two. Jordan Brewer drove in Price with a single to right field. The Missions lead was cut in half.

Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions in the eighth inning. After striking out the first batter, he allowed back-to-back singles to Sacco Jr. and McCormick. The southpaw struck out Price for the second out. The bases were loaded after Melton reached on a fielding error. Corona popped out to end the inning.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one man down, Cummings made it to second base on a fielding error from Rolando Espinosa. Castanon reached base on an infield single and Cummings moved to third base. Robbie Tenerowicz drove in Cummings with a sacrifice fly. The Missions improved their lead to 3-1.

Josh Roberson took the mound for the Missions in the ninth inning looking for the save. A ground out, pop out, and strikeout put an end to the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 18-19 on the season

Attendance: 6,343

Chas McCormick: 2-4, 2B, SB, K, CS

Austin Krob (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, BB, 2 K

Michael Knorr (Hooks starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #27 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, BB, 2 K



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2 K



Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #74 MLB): 0-4, K



Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 1-3, HBP



Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K



Colin Barber (#20 Astros prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, May 21st. Right-hander Jared Kollar (2-1, 3.38) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The Wind Surge have not yet announced a starter for that game. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.