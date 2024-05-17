Flying Chanclas Fall to Hooks

San Antonio, TX — The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium on Thursday to take on the Corpus Christi Hooks. Corpus Christi outscored the Chanclas 8-1 while outhitting them 17-4 on Thursday. With the loss, San Antonio has dropped two of the first three games of the series.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The right-hander pitched out of trouble in the top of the first inning. Jeremy Arocho began the game with an infield single. Kenedy Corona grounded into a double play. Jacob Melton kept the inning alive with a base hit. Pascanel Ferreras drew a walk to put two runners on base. With Jordan Brewer at the plate, a ball in the dirt resulted in Melton being thrown out at third base.

Miguel Ullola was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. San Antonio threatened to score in the bottom half of the first inning. Clay Dungan began the frame with a double to left field. A fly out, a ground out and a strikeout put an end to the inning.

The Hooks took the lead in the top of the second inning. With one man down, Colin Barber hit a line drive over the right field wall for a home run. His third long ball of the year made it a 1-0 lead for Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi added a run in the top of the third inning. Rolando Espinosa and Arocho hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Corona drove in Espinosa with a base hit to left field. The Hooks nearly scored another run. Jacob Melton singled to right field and Arocho was thrown out at home by Robert Perez Jr. The Missions trailed 2-0.

The Hooks made it a 4-0 game in the top of the fourth inning. The inning started with Barber drawing a walk. After retiring the next batter, J.C. Correa hit a home run to right field. For Correa, it was hit second long ball of the season.

Bergert’s night ended during the top of the fifth inning. The right-hander retired the first batter before issuing a walk and hitting a batter. Carter Loewen took the mound for the Flying Chanclas.

San Antonio plated a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one man down, Perez Jr. singled to left field. Ullola struck out Zach Reks for the second out. Ripken Reyes drove him in with a triple down the right field line. The Flying Chanclas trailed 4-1.

Corpus Christi added three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Reggie Lawson, Corona began the frame with a single before stealing second base. Melton drove him in with a double to right field. Ferreras singled to put two runners on base. After striking out the next batter, Lawson hit a batter to load the bases. Collin Price drew a walk and Melton came in to score. J.C. Correa drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. San Antonio trailed 7-1.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 15-19 on the season

Attendance: 4,395

Chas McCormick: DNP (Planned day off)

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Miguel Ullola (Hooks starter): W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #27 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 17th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): L, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-4

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #74 MLB): 3-5, 2B, RBI, R, BB, K

Jake Bloss: (#11 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 17th

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 3-6, RBI, R, K

Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th

Colin Barber (#20 Astros prospect): 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP

Miguel Ullola (#21 Astros prospect): W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, May 17th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-2, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jake Bloss (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.