Cummings’ Career Night Propels Missions Past RoughRiders

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Saturday night. After losing the previous three games of the series, the Missions bounced back with a 9-3 victory on Saturday. Cole Cummings drove in a career-high five runs while Austin Krob recorded his first win since July 4th.

Emiliano Teodo was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter of the game, he hit Connor Hollis with a pitch. Teodo walked Romeo Sanabria to put two runners on base. Cole Cummings struck out swinging for the second out. Marcos Castanon drew a walk to put three runners on base. Robert Perez Jr. struck out looking to end the frame.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed a run in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Hatcher singled to start the frame. On the play, a fielding error by Hollis allowed him to advance to second base. Cooper Johnson flew out and Hatcher advanced to third. A balk from Krob allowed Hatcher to score the game’s first run.

San Antonio used the long ball to capture the lead in the top of the third inning. Ripken Reyes singled to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Teodo walked Sanabria for the second time. On the first pitch to Cummings, he homered to left field. His 10th homer of the year gave the Missions a 3-1 lead.

Teodo’s night was over after three innings of work. The right-hander allowed three runs on three hits with four walks. He struck out three batters along the way. Rehabbing Rangers reliver Josh Sborz took over in the fourth inning.

With Teodo out of the game, the Missions added four runs in the fourth inning. Juan Zabala reached base with a one-out single. Reyes drew a walk to put two runners on base. Hollis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bryan Chi took over on the mound for Sborz. Sanabria grounded into a fielder’s choice which allowed Zabala to score. Cummings drove in two runs with a double to right-center field. Castanon drove in Cummings with a base hit to left field. The Missions improved their lead to 7-1.

The Missions added their eighth run of the night in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Seth Clark, Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch. Clark struck out the next batter for the second out. The left-hander walked Ray-Patrick Didder and Zabala to load the bases. Reyes was hit by a pitch, and Perez Jr. scored.

Frisco plated their second run of the night in the seventh inning. A fielding error by Didder allowed Cody Freeman to reach base. A wild pitch allowed him to advance 90 feet. Krob retired the next two batters before allowing an RBI single to Zavala. Jose Geraldo entered the game and struck out the next batter to end the inning. The Missions lead was trimmed to 8-2.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-3



With the win, San Antonio improves to 23-26, 54-63 on the season



Krob: 1st win since July 4th



Cummings: Career-high 5 RBI



Austin Krob (Missions starter): W, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), BB, 4 K



Emiliano Teodo (RoughRiders starter): L, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-2, 2 R, 4 BB



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): W, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), BB, 4 K



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB



Emiliano Teodo (#6 Rangers prospect): L, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, HR



Winston Santos (#8 Rangers prospect): DNP



Alejandro Osuna (#16 Rangers prospect): 0-3



Kohl Drake (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th



Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): DNP



Skylar Hales (#28 Rangers prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, August 25th. Right-hander Henry Baez (3-0, 2.22) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Kohl Drake (0-1, 27.00) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Riders Field.