Bullpen Impresses as Missions Win Rainy Game Over Wind Surge

San Antonio, TX — After a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours, the Missions held on and defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 4-2 on Saturday night.

Robbie Tenerowicz homered to put the Missions ahead before Brandon Valenzuela and Ray-Patrick Didder added run-scoring hits. Meanwhile, four relievers helped the bullpen cobble together all nine innings including a save from Josh Roberson. With the victory in game five of six, the Missions secured a series win ahead of tomorrow’s finale.

Both teams sent out relievers to start the game. Omar Cruz toed the rubber for San Antonio, and he gave up a leadoff home run to Kala’i Rosario that put Wichita up immediately. Cruz bounced back by finishing three innings of work with Rosario’s blast being the only run allowed.

Aaron Rozek began the night with three hitless innings for the Wind Surge. In the fourth inning, Clay Dungan pulled a single into right field to enter the hit column. Tenerowicz then lasered a two-run homer into the Wichita bullpen to catapult the Missions ahead 2-1.

Bobby Milacki took over in the fourth frame for San Antonio, and he dazzled. He allowed just two hits while striking out five across three scoreless innings. The three innings matched a season high for Milacki, and he was aided by a phenomenal diving catch by Zach Reks in the fifth inning that likely saved two runs.

As Milacki held the lead, the Missions offense added insurance. Valenzuela roped an RBI single to left in the sixth inning that knocked Rozek out of the game and grew the lead to 3-1. Then in the seventh inning, as the rain poured, wind swirled and thunder roared, Didder snuck a run-scoring double off the glove of center fielder Kyler Fedko to make it 4-1 in favor of the Missions.

Ahead of the seventh inning, the grounds crew covered the field with the tarp and kicked off a rain delay that officially lasted one hour and 58 minutes. When the game resumed, Jason Blanchard entered on the mound for San Antonio. He danced around trouble in his two innings, allowing only a sacrifice fly to Fedko that inched Wichita closer at 4-2 in the eighth.

Roberson got the call in the ninth. A walk brought the tying-run to the plate, but Roberson retired the next two batters to seal the San Antonio win.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 22-20 on the season

Omar Cruz (Missions starter): 3IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K

Aaron Rozek (Wind Surge starter): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-4, RBI

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #32 MLB): DNP

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): DNP

Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 2-4, HR, RBI, R

Andrew Cossetti (#24 Twins prospect): 0-4, BB, 2 K

Noah Cardenas (#26 Twins prospect): 1-5, K

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 1-4

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday, May 26th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (3-1, 3.13) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Pierson Ohl (2-2, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.