Baez Tosses Another Quality Start in Thursday Night

San Antonio, TX — The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium Thursday night for the final time this season. Henry Baez continued his brilliance and recorded his fifth win of the season on Thursday. San Antonio plated four runs in the fourth inning paving the way for a 4-1 victory.

Alex Cornwell was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The southpaw served as an opener for the club and pitched the first inning. He retired all three batters he faced before handing the ball off to Zane Mills.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The right-hander stranded a runner in scoring position in the third inning. Dakota Harris singled to right field to start the frame. He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Bryan Torres. Chase Davis grounded out which allowed Harris to advance to third base. RJ Yeager grounded out to end the inning.

The Chanclas put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning. With two men down, Marcos Castanon doubled to left field. Juan Zabala left him stranded after grounding out to shortstop.

San Antonio ended the scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cummings drew a walk to start the frame. Robbie Tenerowicz singled to put two runners on base. After retiring the next two batters, Mills allowed a two-RBI double to Joshua Mears. Anthony Vilar drove in Mears with a single to center field. Lucas Dunn, who walked earlier in the inning, scored on a single from Castanon. The Flying Chanclas took a 4-0 lead.

Springfield put a runner in scoring position in the top of the fifth inning. With one man down, Chris Rotondo doubled down the right field line. While Harris was at the plate, Rotondo was caught trying to steal third base. Harris grounded out to end the frame.

San Antonio loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Edwin Nunez, Romeo Sanabria drew a one-out walk. After striking out the next batter, he walked Dunn and Vilar. Castanon left the bases loaded after flying out to center field.

Springfield ended the shutout with a run in the top of the seventh inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Leonardo Bernal homered to right field. His first homer of the year made it a 4-1 ballgame.

Baez’s night ended in the seventh inning. The right-hander allowed one run on five hits across 6.1 innings of work. He walked two batters while striking out four. Bradgley Rodriguez took over during the top of the seventh inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ryan Och took the mound for the Flying Chanclas. Matt Lloyd doubled to right-center field. Bernal grounded into a fielder’s choice. On the play, Lloyd was tagged out trying to advance to third base. Bernal was picked off first base for the second out of the inning. Jacob Buchberger grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 29-36, 60-73 on the season

Attendance: 3,517

Henry Baez (Missions starter): W, 6.1 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Alex Cornwell (Cardinals starter): ND, 1.0 IP (22 Pitches, 13 Strikes)

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): W, 6.1 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): HLD, 1.2 IP

Braden Nett (#20 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 13th

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-2 2 BB

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 14th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Jimmy Crooks (#5 Cardinals prospect): DNP

Chase Davis (#7 Cardinals prospect): 0-4, K

Leonardo Bernal (#9 Cardinals prospect): 1-4, Solo HR, K

Max Rajcic (#18 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 13th

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, September 13th. Right-hander Braden Nett (AA Debut) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Max Rajcic (10-11, 4.43) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.