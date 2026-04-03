Zendaya says she'd love to work with Ryan Coogler: 'He just makes beautiful work'

Zendaya has worked alongside stars including John David Washington, Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet, but during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she revealed someone who is on her collaboration bucket list.

"You know, I would love to work with Ryan Coogler. ... For years I've felt this way, since Fruitvale Station," she said of her fellow Bay Area native. "I thought that was such a beautiful and powerful film. But I'm from Oakland, too, and I remember when that happened."

"He means so much to the world but he also means so much to us,” she went on. “I always joke, I’m like, ‘I know I don’t know you. But I feel like you’re my cousin,' you know what I mean? He sounds like my family, his accent is so strong, and so Oakland."

She continued, “He just makes beautiful work, absolutely beautiful work. So talented."

Zendaya most recently worked alongside Robert Pattinson; their new film, The Drama, is now available to watch in theaters nationwide.

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