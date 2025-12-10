Zach Top, Gavin Adcock & Kane Brown headline first Country Thunder Florida

Country Thunder is heading to the beach for the first time in 2026.

The traveling country festival, which already hosts events in Arizona, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Wisconsin, will take over St. Pete Beach May 8-10, 2026.

Zach Top, Gavin Adcock and Kane Brown will headline the three-day concert, with Randy Houser, Max McNown, Shaboozey, Dasha, Gretchen Wilson and more set to play.

Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale now. The festivities will take place on the 40-acre grounds of TradeWinds Resort, complete with shopping, food and carnival rides.

