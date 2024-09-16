Zach Top cues up his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour 2025

By Stephen Hubbard

Newcomer Zach Top's mapping out his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour during the first three months of 2025. The 13-date headlining trek includes stops at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, as well as Tulsa's legendary Cain's Ballroom.

Presales start on Tuesday, with seats becoming available to the general public on Friday. The tour takes its name from Zach's debut album, which features his breakthrough hit, "Sounds Like the Radio."

Top is up for New Artist of the Year at November's CMA Awards.

