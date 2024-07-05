Zach Bryan paints 'The Great American Bar Scene' with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer + more

Welcome to The Great American Bar Scene, courtesy of Zach Bryan.



The 19-track project arrived on the Fourth of July and features collabs with "Born in the U.S.A." hitmaker Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer and John Moreland.



"The making of this album tested me and everyone close to me. It drove me to my ends and my beginnings," Zach says of the record's genesis on Instagram.



"I saw the lights of Paris after saying I would for ten years, rode the coast of Australia with a beautiful woman, was locked in a pub until 7 am in Ireland, walked my favorite street in New York over a hundred times, thought I was going to bleed out in a field in Tennessee, spent a few hours in handcuffs, hugged my grandma more than a few times, layed in the grass in my mother's hometown, sang State Trooper in a bar South of Boston and wrote something that I think is important," he shares.

"I wrote and produced all of these with the help of some truly great friends. I finally feel like [I'm] making music again. If you don't like it I assume it's not intended for you," adds the "Something in the Orange" singer. "Grab your beers through tears & fears, the Great American Bar Scene."



The Great American Bar Scene is out now on digital platforms. A two-LP vinyl will be released Oct. 11 and can be preordered now.

Here's the full track list for The Great American Bar Scene:



"Lucky Enough"

"Mechanical Bull"

"The Great American Bar Scene"

"28"

"American Nights"

"Oak Island"

"Purple Gas"

"Boons"

"The Way Back"

"Memphis; The Blues" (featuring John Moreland)

"Like Ida"

"Bass Boat"

"Better Days" (featuring John Mayer)

"Towers"

"Sandpaper" (featuring Bruce Springsteen)

"Northern Thunder"

"Funny Man"

"Pink Skies"

"Bathwater"



