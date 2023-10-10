Zach Bryan adds new tour dates to "curve demand"

Zach Bryan is adding 19 dates to his 2024 The Quittin Time Tour.



Among the newly announced shows are stops in various stadiums and arenas in Nashville, Los Angeles, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Tulsa and more. Zach will conclude his massive headlining trek with two shows in Brooklyn on December 18 and December 19.



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The War And Treaty, Sheryl Crow and Turnpike Troubadours are among the list of rotating openers.



"I do feel like the ticketing issues are insane, I am sorry and in that we added more shows to the tour to try and curve demand," Zach shares with fans on Instagram.



"I don't want it to be lost on me or anyone how grateful and indebted I am to every single person who listened and listens. I am trying my best in this life and also to make the shows as great as I can to the people I love most; yall," he adds.



Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. To register for the presale on Wednesday, October 18, visit zachbryanpresale.com.

To see Zach's full tour schedule, visit his website.

Zach's latest, self-titled album and Boys Of Faith EP are out now.

