Zac Brown Band's new song might take you to the beach

By Jeremy Chua

Zac Brown Band will release a summery new track, "Two Blue Chairs & You," on Friday.

The group shared the news on their social media alongside a clip of frontman Zac Brown singing in the recording studio.

"Two-week vacation with frozen libations and flip-flops wrapped up and a view/ Of a wide open ocean where the world's in slow motion/ An umbrella and two blue chairs & you," Zac sings in the snippet of what might be the chorus. A longer clip is also up on YouTube.

"Two Blue Chairs & You" is available for presave now.

Zac Brown Band's latest single, "Tie Up," is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

To catch them on Kenny Chesney's ongoing Sun Goes Down Tour, visit zacbrownband.com.

