Zac Brown Band brings 'Love & Fear' to Sphere Las Vegas

Zac Brown Band's seventh studio album, Love & Fear, will arrive Dec. 5, just as the band kicks off a four-show run at Sphere Las Vegas.

"Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere in Las Vegas is a dream come true," Zac says. "It's my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am."

"All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere," he continues. "It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can't wait to share it with the fans.”

Presales for the December concerts start Monday, July 21, before tickets become available to the public on Friday, July 25.

Here's the complete track listing for Love & Fear, which includes collabs with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg and Marcus King:

"I Ain't Worried About It"

"Hard Run" (feat. Marcus King)

"The Sum"

"Let It Run" (feat. Snoop Dogg)

"Animal"

"Butterfly" (feat. Dolly Parton)

"Give It Away"

"Can You Hear Me Now"

"Thank You For Loving Her"

"Come To Me"

"Nothing's A Coincidence"

"Passenger"

"What You Gonna Do"

