'You look like you' need more Ella Langley tour dates

Ella Langley's Dandelion Tour will keep blooming into the fall.

The "you look like you love me" superstar is adding 21 new dates to her first headlining arena run, starting Aug. 20 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and going through Oct. 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Along the way, the Alabama native will play two nights at Auburn's Neville Arena; her first headlining stop at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre; and two nights at LA's Greek Theatre.

Fans can sign up online for presales, which start Thursday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

The extension comes on the heels of Ella winning seven Academy of Country Music awards and two American Music Awards on the strength of her four-times Platinum smash "Choosin' Texas" and its Platinum follow-up, "Be Her." Her second album, Dandelion, came out in April.

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