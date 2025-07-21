'You Had to be There': Among many highlights, Megan Moroney loved her hometown shows best

Megan Moroney's current hit, "You Had to Be There," memorializes the summer she spent on tour with superstar Kenny Chesney last year. Fast-forward to 2025 and she's headlining her own Am I Okay? Tour.

She kicked off the 50-date run in March with two shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Still, when it comes to highlights, it's hard to beat being close to home.

"The Am I Okay? Tour has been incredible," the Georgia native reflects. "I think each show has something special, but the two nights in Savannah were very memorable. The arena, Enmarket Arena, is 3 miles from where I was born at the hospital, so it was just a really surreal moment. And I had a lot of family and friends there, so I think those were my favorite shows so far."

Megan still has lots of opportunities for more highlights, with dates at iconic venues like Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and L.A.'s Greek Theatre coming up in the fall.

