Wynonna and Jake Owen set to headline as CMA Fest takes over Ascend

Country Music Association
By Stephen Hubbard

The big nightly concerts during CMA Fest happen at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, but that's not the only game in town. The Country Music Association also has big plans for Ascend Amphitheater across the river.

On Thursday, June 5, Whiskey Jam will take over the Ascend stage for a night inspired by the popular Nashville singer/songwriter guitar pulls. Look for the exact lineup to be announced in the weeks to come.

Jake Owen will headline on Friday, June 6, with a lineup of friends that includes Carter Faith, Max McNown, Lukas Nelson and Wynn Williams.

Wynonna Judd will take over on Saturday, June 7, hosting a Girl's Night Out inspired by the iconic '80s hit from The Judds. Sara Evans, The War and Treaty, Noah Cyrus and Madeline Edwards will join her.

Ticket prices start at $17 and go on sale Friday at CMAFest.com.

