'Word on the Street' is, Luke Bryan's got a new single

Following last month's announcement of Luke Bryan's 2026 Word on the Street Tour, we've now got the song that gave the tour its name.

In a statement, Luke says, "This one felt right to get out asap after naming my summer tour from the title. When I first heard the demo, I knew I had to go in and record it. I loved everything about how the writers approached this song -- it just felt fresh. Can’t wait to get out on the road and perform it for you live!”

In the song, Luke sings about escaping gossip about his ex and her new guy by going fishing out in the country, where he can be "B.S. free in B.F.E."

"Word on the Street," out now, is the first taste of the new music that Luke plans to put out this year. It's the follow up to his #1 hit, "Country Song Came On."

The Word on the Street tour starts May 29, with openers including Drew Baldridge, Zach John King, Randall King, Shane Profitt, RaeLynn and more.

