With Friends Like That, John Morgan's gotta hit the road

Hot on the heels of his first #1 as an artist, John Morgan's ready to set out on his own headlining tour this fall.

Of course, the Friends Like That Tour takes its name from his chart-topping single with Jason Aldean.

"Man, this is my first headlining tour, and I'm pumped to do it with some of my great buddies who we'll announce very soon," John says. "We're hitting some brand new cities for y'all on this run and are coming back to some of our favorites venues ... ready to bring Carolina Blue out on the road."

Fans can expect to hear his new single, "Kid Myself," which was co-written with Tyler Hubbard.

Tickets for the Friends Like That Tour go on sale Friday, before its kickoff Oct. 3 in Ocean City, Maryland.

