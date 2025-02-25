Why Koe Wetzel has big plans for the last day of February

If you're a fan of Koe Wetzel — and especially his song "February 28, 2016" — you probably know this Friday is the unofficial Koe Wetzel Day.

To celebrate, the breakout star from Texas is throwing a block party at his Riot Room bar and releasing a new album recorded on the road in 2024.

Here's the complete track listing for Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour, which includes his chart-topping hit "High Road," plus a dozen other performances:

"Twister" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

"9 Lives (Black Cat)" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

"April Showers" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

"Sundy or Mundy" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

"Austin" -- Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX

"Good Times" -- Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX

"Love" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

"Sweet Dreams" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

"Casamigos" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

"February 28, 2016" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

"Drunk Driving" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

"Damn Near Normal" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

"High Road" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.