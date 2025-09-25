Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series

'Chad Powers' (Disney)
By Andrea Dresdale

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he's successful, but can't reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, "We'll make sure she sees the series and she'll get it. I'm hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she'll watch and then we'll connect and talk offense."

Powell added, "You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We'll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!